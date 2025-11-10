KISS Releases 50th Anniversary Box Sets for ‘Dressed to Kill’ Album

KISS released a 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Dressed to Kill via UMe. Fans can grab it in several versions: Super Deluxe 5CD + Blu-ray Audio, Super Deluxe 8LP + Blu-ray Audio, Premium Color Vinyl, and Super Deluxe Digital. A Deluxe Picture Disc Vinyl will also be released on November 21, Everett Post reports.

The box set packs 107 songs, including 78 tracks nobody's heard before, like live recordings, demos, alternate mixes, and instrumental outtakes from sessions at Larrabee Sound and Electric Lady Studios.

Two brand-new tracks appear here: "Mistake" and "Burning Up With Fever." The Super Deluxe edition contains two complete concerts from the 1975 Dressed To Kill Tour. One was recorded at Cobo Arena in Detroit on May 16. The other came from the RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport on July 20.

The lineup had Paul Stanley on vocals and guitar, Gene Simmons on vocals and bass, Peter Criss on drums and vocals, and Ace Frehley on lead guitar.

The box set includes a 100-page hardcover book with liner notes written by Ken Sharp. The notes feature exclusive interviews with Stanley and Simmons, as well as team members from the Dressed To Kill days.

The package also includes extras like a reprint of the 1975 Press Kit, photos, posters, patches, buttons, stickers, a T-shirt iron-on, backstage passes, a magnet sheet, an embossed metal New York license plate, four band member double-sided coasters, a litho, and four white-pearled guitar picks. A Gotham Rock City News Volume 3 Newspaper contains a track-by-track interview with the band members.

The 50th Anniversary Premium Vinyl is limited to 3,000 units. The pressing uses black and gold ghostly custom vinyl in an embossed jacket with 50th gold foil details, metallic gold ink labels, and a new poster.

The Deluxe Picture Disc Vinyl is limited to 1,000 individually numbered units. The packaging consists of a premium jacket wrapped in foil paper with 50th gold printed details and a spot gloss logo border.