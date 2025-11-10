U2’s Bono Among 2025 HMMA Nominees With ‘Stories of Surrender’

U2 vocalist Bono is among the nominees for the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. The rocker's version of of "Sunday Bloody Sunday" that appears in his Stories of Surrender documentary is nominated for the song and onscreen performance (film) prize.

In Stories of Surrender, "Bono shares life stories and U2 songs in an intimate show, exploring relationships with family, friends and faith," the movie's official description shares, adding that it also "features unseen footage from his Beacon Theatre performances."

About Bono: Stories of Surrender

"It's a performance delivered from the pulpit to the fanbase choir of course, but Bono is certainly working hard to find a new register of humility in his public persona – though this colossally successful figure will always be aware that he has a lot to be un-humble about," the Guardian states in their review of the film. "However, he is opening up about two very important figures in his life: his mother and father, Iris and Bob Hewson, and Bono has a powerful story to tell about his relationship with them."

Variety adds that in Stories of Surrender, "the handsomely shot black-and-white film that’s been made of the U2 frontman's 2022 solo stage show, we watch as Bono tells the story of his life and takes us inside his ambition, his passion, his celebrity, his charity, and his family demons (he's got one of those fathers you wrestle with for your entire life, even after he’s gone)."

Bono's Stories of Surrender documentary is also nominated for the music documentary and special program award, along with the Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead and the Jeff Buckley documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley. The Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is nominated for music themed film or musical.

The Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) are the first award organization to honor original music in all visual media from around the world, including in film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs, according to the organization's official description.

"The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of key awards shows that are announced months later," the organization adds. "The HMMA main event features live music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists. The HMMA also celebrates emerging, independent artists and music influencers from around the globe for creative and innovative contributions."