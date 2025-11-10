What’s On People’s Black Friday Wish List?
Popular Black Friday 2025 wish list items include smart home devices, tech gadgets like TVs and headphones, popular apparel and footwear like UGGs and Lululemon, and eco-friendly or subscription-based gifts. There is also a growing trend for unique items like the Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder and experience-based gifts, along with traditional wish list staples like kitchen appliances and self-care products.
Mark your calendar: this year, Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, and the online frenzy known as Cyber Monday arrives on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. But here’s the twist: if you’re shopping only on those days, you’re probably missing out. Enter the era of early Black Friday deals — because why wait when the savings beast pounces ahead of time?
Security is also on people's minds with Ring cameras and security systems for the home and car.
Tech Favorites
Smart home gadgets: AI-powered devices like smart lights, smart speakers, and energy-saving appliances are highly sought after.
Televisions: Large-screen smart TVs from brands like TCL and Hisense are frequently on wish lists.
Audio equipment: Noise-canceling headphones, particularly from brands like Beats, are a popular choice.
Tech gadgets: The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be a top gift, along with other trending electronics.
Hobby Items People Want This Year
Hobby and pet gifts: People are looking for gifts that cater to hobbies, such as art supplies, or high-tech pet products like the Birdbuddy Smart Feeder.
Kitchen appliances: Expect to see deals on a range of kitchen appliances.
Self-care and beauty: Skincare sets, hair tools, and wellness items like branded yoga mats are popular for their feel-good factor.
Black Friday Is a Holiday for Vinyl Record Collectors
Record Store Day Finds
Record Store Day (RSD) Black Friday 2025 is a special event for vinyl enthusiasts, held on Friday, November 28, 2025, at participating independent record stores. It features a curated list of exclusive, limited-edition releases, including vinyl, box sets, and other special releases from various artists. To purchase these items, customers must visit a store in person on that day, as releases are first-come, first-served and cannot be reserved or pre-ordered.