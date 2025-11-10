ContestsConcerts + Events
Win FREE tickets to the WCSX Classic Rock Christmas Concert!

Get ready to Rock around the Christmas tree at 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Christmas THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT! Saturday, December 13thSuburban Collection Showplace • Novi WCSX has your FREE…

Ben Perez
Classic Rock Christmas

Get ready to Rock around the Christmas tree at 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Christmas

THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT!

Saturday, December 13th
Suburban Collection Showplace • Novi

WCSX has your FREE tickets to the show. Below is your chance to register to win!

To purchase tickets and to see all the package options, Click here for ticket details

Tickets start at $28 with early bird discount!
Use code: “earlybird”

Join us at the NEW CONCERT VENUE at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi for a night packed with festive energy, great music, and good vibes. Enjoy incredible tribute Performances to the Eagles and Tom Petty, playing all the classic hits you love.

featuring

Choose from a variety of experiences in an intimate setting with a fun holiday twist. Whether you're a lifelong classic rock fan or just want to add some cheer to your season, This show will have you singing, dancing, and enjoying that peaceful easy feeling all night long!

Whether you're here to jam out with friends or host the ultimate holiday party, 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Christmas has a ticket package that hits all the right notes!

tree

Choose General Admission for a classic concert experience with padded seating, perfect for soaking up the music and holiday cheer.

Upgrade to Premier for a true VIP vibe, complete with two drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and access to a private bar and lounge area.

Want to take it even further? We have Private Party Packages where you can celebrate in style with a personalized food and bar experience

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Suburban collection showplace

CLICK BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS!

Christmas concertsEpic Eaglessuburban collection showplaceWildflowers
Ben PerezWriter
