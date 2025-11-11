Guess Who’s Back. Back Again: Guess Who Tour Set for 2026

BARRIE, CANADA – JULY 2: Randy Bachman performs during “Live 8 Canada” on July 2, 2005 in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs…

Canadian rock legends The Guess Who are back on the road. Founding members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have announced their first tour as The Guess Who in 23 years, set to kick off in early 2026 across Canada.

How Did Cummings and Bachman Get the Name Back?

The tour announcement follows a long-running legal dispute over the control of the band’s name. Bachman and Cummings made what is being referred to as an "unprecedented move" last year by terminating certain rights agreements. The termination meant no one, not even the current Guess Who lineup with Jim Kale and Gary Peterson (the other two original members), could play Guess Who songs. It also meant all royalties from TV, movies, and radio stopped.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cummings said, "They took over streaming sites. They were using old photos of me and Randy... It cost a lot of money with lawyers and I gave up a lot of publishing money, but we finally won this terrible battle."

This legal maneuvering gave Bachman and Cummings full control of The Guess Who name. Cummings summed up the moment: “Our songs have never gone away. We are going out to honor the music.” Meanwhile, Bachman added: “Together we created decades of incredible songs and memories that still stand strong today. Can’t wait to sing them with you all soon!”

The Guess Who Tour 2026

The aptly named "Takin' It Back" tour is already shaping up to be something special. It kicks off with a sold out show January 31, 2026 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and travels through cities including Moncton, Halifax, Laval, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Edmonton. Will The Guess Who be "Runnin' Back to Saskatoon"? Definitely.

Eagles guitarist Don Felder will be their support on most of the dates. As for for U.S. tour dates, there is only one at this time. It's part of the Rock Legends Cruise XIII departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 23rd, 2026.

For ticket details and the full itinerary, check out The Guess Who website.

There are still some pretty big gaps in the tour. Whether those dates could be filled with U.S. dates or whether they will be filled with separate gigs is unknown. Burton Cummings also tours solo and Randy Bachman has been touring with B.T.O.