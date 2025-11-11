Sci-Fi TV Show Recommendations for Nerds Like Me

What are your favorite sci-fi TV shows? A rundown of some of the new shows. What to watch for the sci-fi fans.

I love Sci-Fi TV shows. Rotten Tomatoes has a cool list of the 100 greatest Sci-Fi TV shows of all time. I think the list is pretty awesome (it includes Logan's Run, one of my favorite 70's sci-fi movies). It also made me remember shows I forgot about like V: The Final Battle from the 80's with Marc Singer. It's also great for farming TV shows I may have missed.

Did you ever watch Almost Human? I never saw it but I thought I might after checking it out on Rotten Tomato. It got an 83% rating from audiences. The highest tomato rating went to the Battlestar Galactica reboot from 2004-2009! I never saw that either, but I watched the heck out of the original back in the day. With a 95% average tomato rating and 94% from the audience, this show has to have something going on.

Here are some of my Sci-Fi TV show pics. I'm using season one trailers on all so I don't hit any spoilers for those that haven't seen the shows.

Favorite Sci-Fi TV shows

The Boys

Some people can't get into this show but I can't get enough of it! The Boys has juicy flawed characters, tons of action and so many scenes that leave me with my jaw hanging open. I think they've done a great job with character development and every season has been strong. Also, one of the lead characters, Hughie, is played by Dennis Quaid's son, Jack Quaid.

There's also a spinoff series called Gen V that follows sup-kids to college and things are sup...er messed up there too. I enjoyed this series too.

WARNING: The show(s) does/do have a good share of adult content. Jack Quaid asked his parents not to watch the show because it is so naughty. Here's the season one trailer... which also has language and content issues. (Prime)

Stranger Things

Again, juicy characters and strong development. Stranger Things has done a wonderful job with plot evolution too. They split season four into two pieces. At the end of the first set of episodes, I was mind-blown at how well they had brought the whole thing full circle. Truly one of my favorite Sci-Fi TV shows.

Questions that I didn't know I had were answered. Truly impressive. But then MORE questions and an insane wait for season 5 is finally over when the first four episodes are released on November26th. Here's info on season 5, the final season.

Stranger Things isn't for young viewers, but I do know a lot of families with older kids that watched this show together. Here's the season one trailer. In case you haven't seen the show, I didn't want to risk any spoilers. (Netflix)

The Mandalorian / Book of Boba Fet

I loved both of these series and they definitely intertwine (more spinoffs coming soon). As much as I loved Jon Favreau as Mike Peters in the movie Swingers, it's hard to believe just how huge his career has been since then. These shows are directed by Jon Favreau and they are visually stunning and well produced. Pedro Pascal is beyond charming as the morally conflicted Mandalorian. Book of Boba Fett is one of the better transition, spinoff series that I've seen with plenty of character crossover from The Mandalorian. Some violence and death, but I think these shows are family-friendly. (Disney+)

Fallout

Fallout is based on the video game of the same name, but the story is new. Nuclear war has devastated the planet and turned it into a wasteland. While some people did survive on the surface, people also built vaults. They have been living underground for what they believe to be is 200 years while the Earth repairs itself.

This show is amazing, also with juicy characters, and a lovable Midwest "Golly G, we can do anything" leading lady. Season 2 is coming out on December 17th and I am super pumped about it. Fallout is definitely one of my favorite Sci-Fi TV shows. (Prime)

The Expanse

If you're looking for a Sci-Fi TV show with LOTS of episodes, I would recommend The Expanse. It's dripping in sci-fi, offers 56 episodes, and has tons of action. I watched them all and thought the quality of the writing held up well. I would not consider this family-friendly. It's not filthy, but there are some scenes that aren't ideal for all viewers plus language, violence, etc. Here's the first scene from The Expanse series (originally on Prime).

Nod to Old-School Sci-Fi TV Shows

These picks do not reflect any of the older school series that paved the way for these shows. Shows like Star Trek, Twilight Zone, and The X-Files, Lost in Space and so many others are the building blocks of today's Sci-Fi TV shows.

What's Coming Our Way Next?

I haven't gotten my balls on to watch Alien: Earth. Hulu has it as one of the top viewed shows a lot. I loved all the Alien movies and I would like to check it out.

Blade Runner 2099! It's a miniseries! This Sci-Fi TV show is expected to be released sometime in 2026 (Prime). It's another project that got held up by the 2023 Hollywood strikes.