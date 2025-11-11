Twisted Sister Continues Their Reunion With More Shows

Twisted Sister will headline Steelhouse Festival in Wales on July 24 through July 26, 2026. This marks their first UK show in over ten years. They stopped touring in 2016, but returned in September with plans for a 50th anniversary world tour. Could they continue adding more shows? We'll have to wait to find out.

The band got its start in New Jersey during the 1970s. They became famous for "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock." Their last UK show was at Bloodstock in 2016.

Twisted Sister got back together for their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, and Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy filled in for late drummer A.J. Pero. Pero passed away near the end of their farewell run in 2016, and Joe Franco will take over drums for the 2026 tour. Franco played with Twisted Sister in the mid-1980s and appeared on their 1987 album, "Love Is For Suckers."

The tour lineup has founding guitarist Jay Jay French, lead guitarist Eddie Ojeda, and Dee Snider on vocals. Bassist Mark Mendoza won't be joining the anniversary shows, and Russell Pzütto will take his place. The band will play dates around the world throughout 2026.