Who is Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks?

Jon Anderson and his band of Geeks are coming to town here in Michigan

Jon Anderson is a singer, songwriter, and musician who co-founded the progressive rock band Yes with bassist Chris Squire in 1968 and rose to prominence as their lead vocalist.

Anderson left the band in 1980 due to growing internal friction and continued his solo career, which he had started in 1976 with his debut album, Olias of Sunhillow.

Jon Tried To Get A Yes Band Reunion

Jon Anderson has repeatedly expressed interest in getting the original members of Yes back together, but his efforts have not succeeded, and he has more recently indicated he is moving on. He called for a reunion for the band's 50th anniversary and has publicly stated his desire to play with former bandmates like Steve Howe and Rick Wakeman. Still, the current Yes lineup, led by Steve Howe, has shown no interest in reuniting with him.

How Did Jon Anderson Meet The Band Geeks?

The Band Geeks began by performing online covers of classic rock compositions.

The Band Geeks were a bit bored during the pandemic and started challenging themselves by recording the super-challenging Yes classics at home.

Jon Anderson discovered the Band Geeks and was so impressed that he asked them to tour with him.

Touring the US together in 2023, playing a set of classic Yes songs. Castellano recalled that the combination of talents was a unique recipe for success: “If you can take a band that can sound like that, with Jon’s voice, that’s what people want to hear.”

They toured together again in 2024 & 2025 with one reviewer saying, "The Band Geeks do an incredible job at evoking Yes, and it’s so refreshing to hear what sounds like a new Yes album with Jon Anderson on it,"

Jon Anderson says, "I've got the Yes that I wanted," and expressed that it allowed him to stop wishing for a reunion with Steve Howe's Yes.

How Would You Like To See Them Live?

Following their successful summer of 2025 tour in support of their debut album 'TRUE' and their live album 'Perpetual Change,' JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS announce today the first leg of their 2026 “YES Epics, Classics, and More” tour.

May 07 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

Jon Anderson ON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS Announce Leg One of 2026 Tour, Kicks Off April 17

As with previous tours, the set list will feature well-known YES classics and deep cuts as well as songs from ‘TRUE.’