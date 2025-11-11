Win tickets to see Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street The Musical!

Meredith Willson’s Miracle On 34th Street The Musical at the Fox Theatre December 16-18, 2025. WCSX has your FREE tickets to the December 16th show! Register below!

For the first time, the beloved holiday classic, Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street the Musical will launch a North American tour for the 2025-2026 holiday season. The musical will perform at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday, December 16 through Thursday, December 18 as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank.

Meredith Willson, famous for penning The Music Man and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, adapted Miracle on 34th Street The Musical from the classic holiday film of the same name, which opened at the Roxy Theatre in New York City on June 4, 1947. The film starred Edmund Gwenn and Maureen O'Hara.

Register Below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the December 16th show!