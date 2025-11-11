Win tickets to see RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute!

ContestsConcerts + Events
RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute at the Fox Theatre December 3, 2025 and WCSX has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

So this is Christmas… and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the music that defined a generation. Introducing RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute – a brand-new holiday production that unites the timeless hits of The Beatles with the spirit of the season. Making its debut tour in 2025, RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute is set to bring holiday cheer to more than 30 cities nationwide, including a stop at The Fox Theatre on Wednesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank.

In this brand-new holiday edition of the acclaimed show, RAIN brings the magic of The Beatles to life on stage — with a cheerful seasonal twist. With dazzling visuals, iconic costumes, and note-for-note precision, RAIN transforms the stage into a winter wonderland filled with music, memories, and peace on earth vibes.

Register for your chance to win FREE tickets below!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday November 10, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday November 28, 2025. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Friday November 28,2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

