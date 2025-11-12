Gene Simmon Speaks of Honoring Ace Frehley at The Kennedy Center

December 6th KISS will be the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor. As reported by Blabbermouth, Gene Simmons recently said at a charity event, “In Ace’s memory, we’re gonna make sure one of the four chairs is empty with Ace’s name, because he deserves to be there in spirit, even if he can’t be there physically.” Here's hoping that Gene's words come true to honor Ace Frehley at The Kennedy Center that night.

Gene Simmons Speaks Publicly

During his November 9 performance at the 34th annual Love Ride motorcycle and music charity event in Castaic Lake, California, Gene Simmons paused before launching into “Cold Gin” to honor the late Ace Frehley, founding guitarist of KISS. "Cold Gin" was Ace's biggest song with KISS: one he wrote and eventually sang lead vocals on in live shows.

Simmons reflected on his longtime bandmate’s passing, saying: “Very sad… we went to Ace’s funeral. He sadly passed, and the saddest part of all… is that Ace didn’t live long enough to be with us on December 6th when the president and everybody’s gonna get up there and honor KISS in entering the Kennedy Center Honors.” Here's Gene at the Love Rides event talking about Ace:

Other KISS Members Were On-Site with Simmons

The event, which raises funds for veterans and music education programs, unfolded like a KISS reunion of sorts. Simmons’s solo band was joined by guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer for a set of classic KISS anthems. But the emotional core of the night was the tribute for Ace Frehley, who passed away on October 16, 2025 at age 74. The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as blunt trauma injuries to the head resulting from a fall.

Honoring Ace Frehley at The Kennedy Center

Simmons’s tribute serves as a prelude to formally honoring Ace Frehley at The Kennedy Center. The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony scheduled for December 6 will honor KISS as a group and posthumously include Frehley. The empty chair will symbolize his absence but also give Ace the presence at the ceremony that he deserves.