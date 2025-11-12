ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Lead Singers Form a Super Group and Come to the Rescue

On Nov. 23, six singers Super Group from some of the biggest rock bands of the ’70s and ’80s are getting together for Scott Hamilton’s annual cancer fundraiser Ice skating…

Screamin' Scott
Join us on November 23rd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville! Experience the thrill as Olympic, World, and National Champion figure skaters perform breathtaking routines alongside music’s biggest names. It's a once-in-a-lifetime fusion of live music and elite skating, created to inspire and ignite hope.

Scott Hamilton

Getty Images

On Nov. 23, six singers Super Group from some of the biggest rock bands of the '70s and '80s are getting together for Scott Hamilton's annual cancer fundraiser

Ice skating legend Scott Hamilton's annual fundraiser for cancer research, Scott Hamilton and Friends, is coming to Nashville on Nov. 23, and for this year's event, he's putting together a total supergroup of '70s and '80s rockers. Also included is a Detroit favorite, Wally Palmer from Detroit's Romantics.

A Night Of Super Group Rock Stars

Join us on November 23rd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville! Experience the thrill as Olympic, World, and National Champion figure skaters perform breathtaking routines alongside music’s biggest names. It's a once-in-a-lifetime fusion of live music and elite skating, created to inspire and ignite hope.Getty Images

Join us on November 23rd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville! Experience the thrill as Olympic, World, and National Champion figure skaters perform breathtaking routines alongside music’s biggest names. It's a once-in-a-lifetime fusion of live music and elite skating, created to inspire and ignite hope.

Taking center stage to perform their biggest hits are Wally Palmar of The Romantics, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Mike Reno from Loverboy, Jason Derlatka of Journey, Jason Scheff, the longtime lead singer of the band Chicago, and John Elefante, formerly of Kansas.

What is Scott Hamilton's annual fundraiser about?

Scott Hamilton's annual fundraiser is named Scott Hamilton & Friends, and it combines figure skating with live music to raise money for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The foundation supports innovative cancer research and also operates The 4th Angel, which pairs cancer patients and survivors with mentors. 

The event's proceeds support the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which funds cancer research that focuses on treating the cancer while sparing the patient from harm.

Funds also go to The 4th Angel, an organization founded by Hamilton that matches mentors with cancer patients or caregivers who need support.

The Scott Hamilton Own Battles With Cancer

The skater was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997, which he treated with surgery and chemotherapy. In 2004, he was diagnosed with a pituitary brain tumor, which was removed, and then he faced another brain tumor in 2010. When it returned in 2016, in an article in People Magazine, he decided not to treat the benign tumor surgically.

Will I Be Able To Watch The Show On TV?

You can watch this year's Scott Hamilton & Friends show on Peacock. It will be available for streaming on Saturday, November 23, 2025. The show is an annual event and benefits the Scott CARES Foundation

Where to watch: Peacock

When: Saturday, November 23, 2025

cancerKevin CroninThe Romantics
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicAlice Cooper Tells Young Musicians to Study The Beatles’ Songwriting ApproachLaura Adkins
Dive into a handful of movies that were made better by the music of Metallica with their raw brand of heavy metal.
MusicMovies Enhanced by Metallica’s Dark SoundscapesAnne Erickson
Neil Young
MusicHeart of Gold: 80 Artists Celebrate Neil Young on His 80th BirthdayJim O'Brien
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect