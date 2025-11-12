Lead Singers Form a Super Group and Come to the Rescue

On Nov. 23, six singers Super Group from some of the biggest rock bands of the '70s and '80s are getting together for Scott Hamilton's annual cancer fundraiser

Ice skating legend Scott Hamilton's annual fundraiser for cancer research, Scott Hamilton and Friends, is coming to Nashville on Nov. 23, and for this year's event, he's putting together a total supergroup of '70s and '80s rockers. Also included is a Detroit favorite, Wally Palmer from Detroit's Romantics.

A Night Of Super Group Rock Stars

Getty Images Join us on November 23rd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville! Experience the thrill as Olympic, World, and National Champion figure skaters perform breathtaking routines alongside music’s biggest names. It's a once-in-a-lifetime fusion of live music and elite skating, created to inspire and ignite hope.

Taking center stage to perform their biggest hits are Wally Palmar of The Romantics, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Mike Reno from Loverboy, Jason Derlatka of Journey, Jason Scheff, the longtime lead singer of the band Chicago, and John Elefante, formerly of Kansas.

What is Scott Hamilton's annual fundraiser about?

Scott Hamilton's annual fundraiser is named Scott Hamilton & Friends, and it combines figure skating with live music to raise money for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The foundation supports innovative cancer research and also operates The 4th Angel, which pairs cancer patients and survivors with mentors.

The event's proceeds support the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which funds cancer research that focuses on treating the cancer while sparing the patient from harm.

Funds also go to The 4th Angel, an organization founded by Hamilton that matches mentors with cancer patients or caregivers who need support.

The Scott Hamilton Own Battles With Cancer

The skater was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997, which he treated with surgery and chemotherapy. In 2004, he was diagnosed with a pituitary brain tumor, which was removed, and then he faced another brain tumor in 2010. When it returned in 2016, in an article in People Magazine, he decided not to treat the benign tumor surgically.

Will I Be Able To Watch The Show On TV?

You can watch this year's Scott Hamilton & Friends show on Peacock. It will be available for streaming on Saturday, November 23, 2025. The show is an annual event and benefits the Scott CARES Foundation.

Where to watch: Peacock