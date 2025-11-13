Rock and Roll Farewell Tours Continue

Rock and Roll says goodbye quite a lot when it comes to Farewell Tours. Some bands don't know when to stop. Some bands are making fans take out a second mortgage to see them one more time.

Erik Kabik

A farewell tour is a tour to signal the end of the group's career. These tours are often lucrative, playing on the idea that fans will have one last chance to see a favorite band perform live.

While intended to be the final tour, some bands later "un-retire" due to a change of heart or financial incentives, sometimes leading to more "farewell" tours.

Following is a list of bands on what they say is a Farewell Tour.

The Who: The band just finished its "The Song is Over" North American farewell tour. The first Who farewell tour was in 1982, and it supported the album It's Hard. The last show The Who played was on October 1, 2025, in Palm Springs, California. This was the final date of their "The Song Is Over" North American Farewell Tour

The Eagles' farewell tour, "The Long Goodbye," through 2026, final shows scheduled at the Sphere in Las Vegas in January, February, and March 2026. The tour began in 2023, but recent additions have extended it into the following year.

Foreigner's "farewell tour" has effectively become a continuing tour after a leadership change. Initially announced in 2022, the tour was intended as a final send-off, but the band will continue performing with a new lineup. Lead singer Kelly Hansen departed at the end of the summer 2025 leg, and multi-instrumentalist Luis Maldonado has taken over as the new lead singer.

Journey: The iconic classic rock band announced its "Final Frontier Tour 2026," with the first leg of dates beginning in early 2026. No Steve Perry (yet), don't hold your breath.

KISS:

The "End of the Road" farewell tour was their last, but KISS announced a one-off unmasked show in Las Vegas in November 2025.

KISS 50th Anniversary: KISS is set to release a deluxe box set of their 1975 double live album Alive! to celebrate its 50th anniversary. They will also leave an empty chair for guitarist Ace Frehley at the upcoming Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

Megadeth:

Megadeth is embarking on a global farewell tour starting in 2026, with the release of their final studio album, and it could last for three to five years.