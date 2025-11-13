ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Reddit User Called Michigan “Fish and Santa in Baggy Clothes”

Reddit is amazing. There is a subpage for literally everything. Recently a German Reddit user called Michigan something I’ve never heard before. The post in r/whatismycookiecutter read, “was looking at…

Donielle Flynn
random cookie cutters on a granite countertop. Usedin in an article called Reddit User called Michigan "a fish and Santa in baggy clothes"
Donielle Flynn

Reddit is amazing. There is a subpage for literally everything. Recently a German Reddit user called Michigan something I've never heard before. The post in r/whatismycookiecutter read, "was looking at our collection and found these two weirdos. Fish and Santa in baggy clothes are my guesses."

https://www.reddit.com/r/Michigan/comments/1ot7dwt/aint_no_way/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Correction Please

One of my favorite responses was "One is Michigan. the other is Michigan." People put up maps and were in disbelief until they found out the OP (original poster) responded in all seriousness, "Didn't expect something like that but that really checks out, thanks. We got them and many other cutters from friends a few years ago. I guess they went to Michigan once and bought them as souvenirs."

The Reddit User Called Michigan Conversation Blew Up Quick

People questioned if the poster was from Ohio and pranking Michiganders. There are so many great comments plus a lot of people questioning the validity of the post.

To be fair, this sub regularly spoofs... and poster go along with it. The cutter may obviously be a particular thing but half of the fun is coming up with creative guesses. Personally, I believe this next pic is a lava lamp cookie cutter.

https://www.reddit.com/r/whatismycookiecutter/comments/1ov8sqm/welp/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Some of the cookie cutters are a lot harder. WTH is this? My first guess was an old-school cartoon ghost, then a possible tiger head with a smooshed ear if you turn it on its side.

https://www.reddit.com/r/whatismycookiecutter/comments/1ovjbl2/i_saw_this_and_i_think_its_a_smushed_cat/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb3x&utm_name=post_embed&utm_term=1&utm_content=1

In case you're not familiar, Reddit has subs for every topic, every hobby, every question you can possibly imagine. I just sent my sister a link to an intarsia subpage on Reddit. Intarsia is a fairly rare wood cutting/shaping hobby. There were tons of people interacting and sharing patterns.

Time to go down a massive time-suck rabbit hole. Thanks Reddit!

cookie cutterMichigan
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Matthew Lillard speaks onstage as Prime Video Unveils an Exclusive First Look of Cross Season Two during New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Local NewsThings To Do in Detroit This Weekend: November 14-November 16
Small cute puppy with funny ears biting electric garland on Christmas background. Electricity is danger for dogs. Pet safety issue
Local NewsBirmingham Medical Spa Plans Holiday Photo Event To Benefit Animal Shelter in DecemberKristina Perez
Sick asian child girl is lay down on the bed and smiling when she feel better in the hospital
Local NewsMetro Detroit Nonprofit Launches $250,000 Fundraiser to Provide Beds for 1,000 Children
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect