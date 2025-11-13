Reddit User Called Michigan “Fish and Santa in Baggy Clothes”

Reddit is amazing. There is a subpage for literally everything. Recently a German Reddit user called Michigan something I've never heard before. The post in r/whatismycookiecutter read, "was looking at our collection and found these two weirdos. Fish and Santa in baggy clothes are my guesses."

Correction Please

One of my favorite responses was "One is Michigan. the other is Michigan." People put up maps and were in disbelief until they found out the OP (original poster) responded in all seriousness, "Didn't expect something like that but that really checks out, thanks. We got them and many other cutters from friends a few years ago. I guess they went to Michigan once and bought them as souvenirs."

The Reddit User Called Michigan Conversation Blew Up Quick

People questioned if the poster was from Ohio and pranking Michiganders. There are so many great comments plus a lot of people questioning the validity of the post.

To be fair, this sub regularly spoofs... and poster go along with it. The cutter may obviously be a particular thing but half of the fun is coming up with creative guesses. Personally, I believe this next pic is a lava lamp cookie cutter.

Some of the cookie cutters are a lot harder. WTH is this? My first guess was an old-school cartoon ghost, then a possible tiger head with a smooshed ear if you turn it on its side.

In case you're not familiar, Reddit has subs for every topic, every hobby, every question you can possibly imagine. I just sent my sister a link to an intarsia subpage on Reddit. Intarsia is a fairly rare wood cutting/shaping hobby. There were tons of people interacting and sharing patterns.