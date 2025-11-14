ContestsConcerts + Events
8th Annual WCSX I Thank You Luncheon Honors Our Veterans

The honor and legacy of over one dozen of Metro Detroit finest to serve the Red, White, and Blue was on full display at Buddy’s Pizza in Warren on November…

Austin Zidar
group of people smile before pizza luncheon.

94.7 WCSX & Big Jim’s House hosts the 8th Annual I Thank You Luncheon.

William Spurrier

The honor and legacy of over one dozen of Metro Detroit finest to serve the Red, White, and Blue was on full display at Buddy’s Pizza in Warren on November 10th as the Eighth Annual 94.7 WCSX Big Jim’s House I Thank You Luncheon took place.

The luncheon serves as an opportunity to recognize local veterans from each branch of the military. The emcee of the event was none other than Big Jim‘s House host and veteran himself Jim O’Brien.

I Thank You Luncheon Appreciates Veterans in Attendance

For the veterans in attendance, it was a chance to sit down with the fellow brothers and sisters in uniform to share stories, share recognition, as well as remember all of those that answered the call of duty when it was bestowed or asked of them by their country.

The luncheon also served as a moment for veterans to enjoy some of the finest pizza made in Metro Detroit courtesy of Buddy's Pizza. To be a part of the luncheon, 94.7 WCSX accepted nominations from family members and friends of the honored veterans to attend the luncheon.

As the luncheon started, a few words were shared by Big Jim himself on what it means to be a part of this shared experience.

"It is an honor to be with all of you here at buddies. We are all brothers and sisters in uniform regardless of what we wear today. God bless each of you and to all the men and women who serve and have served. We must also thank the families as well who stay behind as we sign up for the greatest honor and sacrifice both for our country and ourselves."

O’Brien served in the US Navy Submarine core before starting his career in radio. The sentiment in the room was equally felt by those who attended the luncheon with their nominated Veteran as Big Jim commented further.

“A veteran is someone who at one point in their life, wrote a blank check, made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life.”

In addition to the sponsorship from Buddy's Pizza playing as restaurant host, additional sponsors of the luncheon also included, First State Bank, Kajy Law, and Performance Remodeling. These sponsors contributed with a goodie bag for each of the veterans in attendance. These items included a scarf, warming gloves, a tote bag, hat, shirt. A surprised gift from Performance Remodeling also included a $100 gift for each of the veterans in attendance as a small gesture of kindness as thanks to their unwavering service to this great country.

94.7 WCSX joined in on the contagious generosity by providing each veteran with a pair of tickets to the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert taking place this December at Little Caesars Arena.

While one day out of the year serves as a day to honor veterans every day is a day that we can thank someone who served their country and remember those who are no longer with us and provided the ultimate sacrifice to allow us the freedoms that we have today.

Every Veteran has a story to share

When you see a veteran, thank them for their service listen to their journey and stories. Let them know that their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and that they should never be ashamed for their service to their country.

A thank you to our sponsors Amy of First State Bank, Courtney of Kajy Law, Jason and Rich of Performance Remodeling and to Katie of Buddy's Pizza.

To our Veterans in attendance, Brian, Robert, Dale, Dennis, Zach, Michael, Kyle, Curtis, Tom, Athena, Russ, David, Earl, and Kenneth. Thank you for your service, your time, and your love for country and fandom to 94.7 WCSX.

To quote former President Ronald Reagan; “Some people live in entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem."

branches of the military banners.
All six branches of the U.S. Military are honored at this years I Thank You Luncheon.
Fellow Veteran and Emcee host for the luncheon Jim O'Brien sure knows how to address a room.
open table for a veteran no longer with us.
A spot will always be open for those Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Big Jim O brien of wcsx speaks on microphone
Have you thanked a Veteran today?
Veterans sitting at a table.
Thank you for your commitment to Freedom.
Big Jim Sits with fellow veteran
Big Jim sits with fellow veteran to share stories.
“In the heat of battle, heroes emerge, sometimes from the most unlikely of sources.” —Brian Herbert
“Your determination, selflessness and courage have brought the freedom struggle towards its fulfillment.” —Gerry Adams
Two men smile at pizza shop
Morning show cohort Captain Joel Morgan "clamping" around with a veteran.
two men share a story at buddy's pizza
Sharing stories and slices at the 8th Annual I Thank You Luncheon at Buddy's Pizza
man and woman smile
Thank you for your service.
group of veterans sit at buddys lizza.
Thank you for your committed service to our great country
group of people talk about pizza and honor
Big Jim wants to hear this veterans journey of service
A special thanks to those who nominated these local veterans to be a part of this great event.
Marine veteran talks with Big Jim 2025 Thank you luncheon
I bet the Buddy's Pizza will taste better than some of those MRE's.
man shakes hand with another veteran.
They answered the Call of Duty when their country needed them.
man shakes hand with a veteran.
Special thanks to sponsor Performance Remodeling for their generous gift and support to local veterans.
man and son smile for camera
Thank you for our freedom and Thanks for going Above and Beyond for the United States of America.
Austin Zidar
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
About
Connect