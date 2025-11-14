Dee Snider Twisted Sister Reunion: ‘Am I Brave or Stupid?’

After nearly a decade away from the road, Twisted Sister is once again preparing to hit the stage. The frontman is always one for cutting to the chase. The Dee Snider Twisted Sister reunion is, well, Dee Snider's idea.

Why Dee is Reuniting with Twisted Sister

Dee admitted the idea of reuniting was his and that the other band members couldn't believe what Dee was suggesting. Dee also admitting that after a health scare (Dee said he's okay now) he looked at things differently. In an conversation on "Steve And Rik's POTcast" Dee spoke about the aging process, "I never had to think about those things before. And I'm 70 years old, and I'm, like, 'Do I wanna go out like that, go silently, or do I wanna go kicking and screaming?'

Dee said guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda couldn't believe it. The idea of Dee Snider and a Twisted Siter reunion seemed unreal. Dee joked, "Am I regretting it? A little bit right now, sorry to say." (laughing)

Rob Kim/Getty Images "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Twisted Sister

Challenges of a Tour

Snider didn’t shy away from the physical toll either. He acknowledged the challenges ahead: “People go, ‘Damn, dude. Your voice sounds as strong as ever.’ I go, ‘For four songs. Yeah, I’m great for four songs. But 90 minutes, 75 minutes, 60 minutes. That’s a lot.’” Dee continued, “I know that I’ve lost a note. My voice is powerful as f---. But I’m missing my top notes, and I hate that.”

Dee also admitted that physically he's still fit, but not like he was 10 years ago. His plan is to train his bog and voice so he can "get there and not let people down."

During the podcast, Steve Whiteman mentioned that Snider is "brave" to stage a Twisted Sister reunion. The band hasn't performed full sets in a good ten years. Dee said, "I'm brave or stupid."

Tour Plans