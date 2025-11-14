Eagles Adds Four March 2026 Dates to Sphere Residency as Ticket Sales Begin November 19

The Eagles just added four shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas for March 2026. This brings their total to 56 performances at the venue. The band plays on March 20, 21, 27, and 28, which makes this the longest-running residency The Sphere has ever seen. The Eagles have been playing there since September 2024.

"The Sphere is a 21st-century technology. And it's a new thing," said Joe Walsh to Rolling Stone. "Nobody really knows how to work it except to go in and see what the problems are and fix them. So it's getting better and better all the time, but it's amazing."

Walsh said that the visuals can distract performers. "I've tried to watch a bit, and it doesn't work," he added. The performances are part of The Long Goodbye farewell tour, which started in 2023. The band said that this farewell marks the end of a long career voyage.