Eagles Adds Four March 2026 Dates to Sphere Residency as Ticket Sales Begin November 19

The Eagles just added four shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas for March 2026. This brings their total to 56 performances at the venue. The band plays on March…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley,Glen Frey and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform at the opening of the new NOKIA Theatre on October 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Blumenfeld / Stringer via Getty Images

The Eagles just added four shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas for March 2026. This brings their total to 56 performances at the venue. The band plays on March 20, 21, 27, and 28, which makes this the longest-running residency The Sphere has ever seen. The Eagles have been playing there since September 2024.

"The Sphere is a 21st-century technology. And it's a new thing," said Joe Walsh to Rolling Stone. "Nobody really knows how to work it except to go in and see what the problems are and fix them. So it's getting better and better all the time, but it's amazing."

Walsh said that the visuals can distract performers. "I've tried to watch a bit, and it doesn't work," he added. The performances are part of The Long Goodbye farewell tour, which started in 2023. The band said that this farewell marks the end of a long career voyage. 

Presale registration is open on The Eagles' website, and you can see the full concert schedule. The presale starts on Wednesday, Nov. 19. General ticket sales start on Friday, Nov. 21. VIP packages with premium seats, merchandise, parking, and other perks are available. The March dates join January and February 2026 performances that are already on the schedule.

EaglesJoe Walsh
Laura Adkins
