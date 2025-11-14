Win tickets to The Sound of Music!

The Sound of Music

Fox Theatre

March 5-8, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed, it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing during five performances at the Fox Theatre starting Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8 as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank.

WCSX Has your FREE tickets to the March 5th show! Register Below!

Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

