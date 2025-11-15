Beetlejuice Transforms Into The Ultimate Pinball Machine

Spooky Pinball has released a new Beetlejuice pinball machine, which includes themes, film footage, and audio from the 1988 movie, along with a unique voice control feature called "Spooky Speak", and features artwork by Christopher Franchi.

scott randall Pinball artwork icon Christopher Franchi

Christopher Franchi is one of the most celebrated artists in modern pinball, known for his bold, dynamic style that blends comic-book vibrancy with lifelike detail.

Beetlejuice Pinball pinball imagined from the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film. Players will get to battle a pinball-eating Sandworm, working with their Case Worker Juno, or digging up Beetlejuice himself.

This Takes Pinball to the Next Level of Fun

For collectors and fans of the movie

Officially licensed with unlimited access to film footage and audio, unique "Spooky Speak" voice control feature, and detailed cabinet art.

High price point (expected to be around $11,399$ 11 comma 399$11,399), and the Collector's Edition version is already sold out.

Is The Company Really Called Spooky Pinball?

Spooky Pinball LLC, a manufacturer of pinball machines located in Benton, Wisconsin. Founded in 2013, known for producing games with licensed themes like Rick and Morty and Scooby-Doo

Company: Spooky Pinball LLC

Location: Benton, Wisconsin

Founded: February 1, 2013

Product: A variety of pinball machines, including those with licensed themes and original designs.

The company has grown from a small operation to a leading manufacturer, winning awards for games like "Total Nuclear Annihilation" and "Alice Cooper's Nightmare Castle".

Where Can I Get A Beetlejuice Pinball Machine?

You can get the Beetlejuice pinball machine directly from the manufacturer, Spooky Pinball LLC, or through their authorized distributors, though most units have already been pre-sold. It's best to check with a distributor like Little Shop Of Games or Flip N Out Pinball LLC to see if they have any remaining availability or orders you can join.