Bon Jovi Star Wars Christmas Song?

Bon Jovi (credited under his birth name, John Bongiovi) sang lead vocals on the song “R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas”

Bon Jovi's first hit was “Runaway,” but did you know, his first paid job as a singer was on Christmas in the Stars: Star Wars Christmas Album?

How That Heck Did This Christmas Song Happen?

Before he became Bon Jovi, global rock star, John Bongiovi was a gofer at a local recording studio. Being one of thousands of aspiring musicians in the New York area looking for a break. In 1980, he made his recorded debut in a somewhat inauspicious manner, singing on a 'Star Wars'-themed Christmas album.

The song, 'R2-D2, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, featured Bon Jovi frontman and a chorus of kids sweetly singing a Christmas tune to the droid.

The producer needed a young-sounding singer and asked Bon Jovi (then known as John Bongiovi) if he could do it. Bon Jovi was paid $183. Only $183, that's $183 American dollars

The song and album have since become a piece of musical history

Produced in 1980 by RSO Records. It features recordings of Star Wars-themed Christmas songs and stories about a droid factory where the robots make toys year-round.

The album is sung and narrated by British actor Anthony Daniels, reprising his role as C-3PO from the Star Wars films, and written by composer-lyricist Maury Yeston. Sound designer Ben Burtt also provided sound effects for R2-D2 and Chewbacca.

After the first printing of 150,000 copies, "Concept by". Due to the success of the album, the studios were ready to do a second printing, but before the second record pressing was done, RSO Records shut down.

The complete album was released by RSO Records on LP and Cassette in November 1980, to cash in on the increasingly popular Star Wars saga. The cassette version is now quite rare and hard to come by.

Did you have a copy of this Christmas classic? You can admit it if you did. I did and still have a copy

Jon Bon Jovi Did Make A Real Christmas Song

Jon has explained how he wrote the song when his parents were taken ill at Christmas: