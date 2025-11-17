ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Dennis DeYoung Ripped the Rock Hall ‘Change the Damn Name’

Styx founding member and former frontman Dennis DeYoung didn’t mince words in a fiery Facebook post criticizing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling out its tendency to only…

Donielle Flynn
dennis DeYoung of Styx playing keyboards while wearing a red dress shirt and a black vest.

GM Rockin’ on the Riverfront Presented by Chevrolet with Dennis DeYoung – 7/24/15

Steve Galli

Styx founding member and former frontman Dennis DeYoung didn’t mince words in a fiery Facebook post criticizing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling out its tendency to only induct artists when they're “incapacitated or dead.” He also said, "I have said this repeatedly for decades, just change the damn name." Dennis DeYoung ripped the rock Hall but will his words do more damage than good?

According to People, DeYoung lamented that icons like Paul Rodgers of Bad Company missed his moment due to health issues, saying, “It’s a shame… making so many musicians wait until they either incapacitated or dead is shameful.”

DeYoung went further, accusing the Rock Hall of showing “clear prejudices” by inducting certain peers only in their final years. He argued the institution’s original mission has been corrupted to protect the personal interests of those running it. At 78, he didn’t shy away from adding that though Styx has never been nominated, recognition “would sure be nice.”

Will Dennis DeYoung's Words Make Styx's Nomination Less Likely?

Who knows and it's too late to back that train up. Dennis DeYoung ripped the Rock Hall... it's out there and I guess he's owning it. I do think his words are poorly timed. In my opinion, The Rock Hall has been working hard to right the wrongs of previous management. Personally, I haven't been triggered by the last couple of Rock Hall Induction classes and I feel that the ceremony is much better thought out and executed than it used to be. I also think there has been significant rock artist presence in the last couple of classes.

I also question whether or not DeYoung watched this year's ceremony. Regardless of age, Soundgarden's induction was one of the best moments the Rock Hall has ever had cross its stage. The White Stripes and Bad Company's inductions were also very well done.

I get that it's more and more frustrating with every year that passes. I agree that Styx should have been in the Rock Hall ages ago. I also feel that Dennis DeYoung ripped the Rock Hall when they are obviously trying... and doing better, just makes DeYoung look... difficult.

Would Styx Perform with Their Original Lineup?

If/when Styx is inducted, would the current lineup perform with founding member Dennis DeYoung? No one knows but JY (James Young) and Tommy Shaw. DeYoung was dismissed from Styx in 1999 after a long-simmering creative divide and disagreement over management. Over the years, DeYoung has repeatedly expressed his desire for one final reunion. In a 2020 interview, he told Blabbermouth he still hopes for a farewell tour with the original lineup. Tommy Shaw reportedly declined.

According to band interviews, deep creative and personal differences split DeYoung and his former bandmates. Here's an interview Styx did with Dan Rather a few years back where JY and Tommy are extremely direct on how they feel about DeYoung coming back in any capacity.

Styx is currently on tour. Dates an tour info are on the Styx website.

Here's Dennis DeYoung talking about his side of the story in his break up with Styx.

Rock and Roll Hall of FameRock HallStyx
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Musicians The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of the band U2 accept the Touring Top Artist Award onstage
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 18Dan Teodorescu
Toni Cornell performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicA Look at Chris Cornell’s Daughter’s Rock Hall Tribute With SoundgardenDan Teodorescu
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Steve Jordan of The Rolling Stones perform during 'Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds' at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicRolling Stones Eye Europe Tour, New Music in the WorksLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect