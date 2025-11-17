Dennis DeYoung Ripped the Rock Hall ‘Change the Damn Name’

Styx founding member and former frontman Dennis DeYoung didn’t mince words in a fiery Facebook post criticizing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling out its tendency to only induct artists when they're “incapacitated or dead.” He also said, "I have said this repeatedly for decades, just change the damn name." Dennis DeYoung ripped the rock Hall but will his words do more damage than good?

According to People, DeYoung lamented that icons like Paul Rodgers of Bad Company missed his moment due to health issues, saying, “It’s a shame… making so many musicians wait until they either incapacitated or dead is shameful.”

DeYoung went further, accusing the Rock Hall of showing “clear prejudices” by inducting certain peers only in their final years. He argued the institution’s original mission has been corrupted to protect the personal interests of those running it. At 78, he didn’t shy away from adding that though Styx has never been nominated, recognition “would sure be nice.”

Will Dennis DeYoung's Words Make Styx's Nomination Less Likely?

Who knows and it's too late to back that train up. Dennis DeYoung ripped the Rock Hall... it's out there and I guess he's owning it. I do think his words are poorly timed. In my opinion, The Rock Hall has been working hard to right the wrongs of previous management. Personally, I haven't been triggered by the last couple of Rock Hall Induction classes and I feel that the ceremony is much better thought out and executed than it used to be. I also think there has been significant rock artist presence in the last couple of classes.

I also question whether or not DeYoung watched this year's ceremony. Regardless of age, Soundgarden's induction was one of the best moments the Rock Hall has ever had cross its stage. The White Stripes and Bad Company's inductions were also very well done.

I get that it's more and more frustrating with every year that passes. I agree that Styx should have been in the Rock Hall ages ago. I also feel that Dennis DeYoung ripped the Rock Hall when they are obviously trying... and doing better, just makes DeYoung look... difficult.

Would Styx Perform with Their Original Lineup?

If/when Styx is inducted, would the current lineup perform with founding member Dennis DeYoung? No one knows but JY (James Young) and Tommy Shaw. DeYoung was dismissed from Styx in 1999 after a long-simmering creative divide and disagreement over management. Over the years, DeYoung has repeatedly expressed his desire for one final reunion. In a 2020 interview, he told Blabbermouth he still hopes for a farewell tour with the original lineup. Tommy Shaw reportedly declined.

According to band interviews, deep creative and personal differences split DeYoung and his former bandmates. Here's an interview Styx did with Dan Rather a few years back where JY and Tommy are extremely direct on how they feel about DeYoung coming back in any capacity.

Styx is currently on tour. Dates an tour info are on the Styx website.