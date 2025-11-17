Win FREE tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour!

WIN TICKETS TO A MASSIVE NIGHT OF PURE ROCK AT PINE KNOB

94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to be part of one of the biggest nights of live music in 2026. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner are teaming up for the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, hitting Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, July 31—and you could be there for free. This is a summer show built for classic rock fans who want to hear the songs that shaped their playlists, their road trips, and their memories.

Picture Pine Knob on a warm July night: the sun dropping behind the hill, the crowd settling in, and the first chords cutting through the air. Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage with that unmistakable Southern rock sound—tight guitars, soaring vocals, and the kind of energy that never fades. From “Sweet Home Alabama” to “Simple Man” and the legendary “Free Bird,” their set is packed with songs that feel just as powerful live today as they did decades ago.

Then Foreigner brings their arena-ready anthems to the Michigan stage, turning the night into a nonstop wave of sing-along moments. Whether it’s “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” or “Urgent,” every track lands with the familiar punch that made them one of rock’s most enduring bands.

Opening the show is Six Gun Sally, firing up the crowd with a high-energy set that sets the tone for what’s ahead.

This is the kind of Pine Knob night every classic rock fan lives for—thousands of voices, guitars echoing off the hill, and two iconic bands delivering the soundtrack of the night.

Want in? It’s easy.

You can win a pair of FREE tickets to the show—just Register To Win Below.

Event Details:

Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Support: Six Gun Sally

Six Gun Sally Purchase tickets here!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable summer concert. Register To Win Below.