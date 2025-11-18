Alex Van Halen to Release Photo Book Chronicling Band’s 1978 to 1984 Era

Alex Van Halen will release a photo book called Van Halen that spans Van Halen's history from 1978 to 1984. Genesis Publications made the announcement. The drummer will write, curate, and sign each copy of the limited-edition box set. It traces his path, from childhood and the group's formation to their debut and rise to fame. It reveals parts of the family archive for the first time, including photos of correspondence, tour memorabilia, artwork, press materials, and equipment.

The years covered range from the release of their debut album through the original lineup's final tour supporting the 1984 album. Genesis Publications hasn't revealed a release date yet. Updates about the signed, limited-edition box set will appear on Genesis Publications' website.

This is Alex's second book. He released Brothers in 2024. It's a memoir about his connection with his brother and bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020.

Alex was born in Amsterdam. He trained as a classical pianist before graduating from Pasadena High School. He and Eddie formed a band called Mammoth in Pasadena, California, in 1972. They renamed it when singer David Lee Roth joined the band.

The group became one of the biggest rock acts in the US during the 1980s. Hits included "Runnin' With The Devil," "Panama," "Dance the Night Away," "Hot for Teacher," and "Jump." They joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The band played their last concert on Oct. 4, 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. Last year, the drummer said that some albums of unheard Eddie Van Halen music remain in the vaults.

"Van Halen is one of the greatest American stories," the drummer said, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. "They will stay there until we figure out how and why and what to do with them," he added, per Ultimate Classic Rock.