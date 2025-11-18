Alice Cooper Reunites With Original Band Members at Phoenix Charity Show

Alice Cooper took the stage with three survivors from his original band on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith stepped up alongside Cooper for a quick set at the yearly Christmas Pudding fundraiser.

Guitarist Gyasi Heus stood in for the late Glen Buxton. The group ripped through hits and tracks from The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which was released in July through earMUSIC.

Christmas Pudding brings in money each year for Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. These centers give teens aged 12 to 20 access to music, dance, art, and job training programs.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper is the first full album by the original crew since 1973's Muscle of Love. The record pays tribute to Buxton, who passed away in 1997.

The original band started in 1968 and cranked out seven studio albums within five years. "School's Out" and "Billion Dollar Babies" became massive hits before the group split in 1974.

The four surviving bandmates have gotten back together several times since splitting up. They played at the 2010 Christmas Pudding and at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2011. Bruce, Dunaway, and Smith joined Cooper on stage at London's O2 Arena in July to celebrate the new album's release.