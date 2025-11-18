Axl Rose? Is That You? Amazing

Axl Rose is turning heads and shaking all the talk of heavy Axl, and welcome to the burger place jokes. Axl Rose is looking fit and healthy, and here's the reason why.

The new and improved frontman has appeared fit and healthy in recent photos, which have circulated on social media, dispelling rumors fueled by past photoshopped or unflattering images from the past.

Recent photos, such as those shared on social media and from public appearances like the November 2025, show the singer looking trim in Brazil.

Axl Rose has maintained a commitment to fitness, including going to the gym, as part of a physical regimen to handle the demands of touring.

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has described Axl Rose's work ethic as "inspiring" and noted that he is "an animal" in the gym, often working out for an hour and a half before a show. This fitness routine, which also includes extensive vocal warm-ups and cool-downs, allows him to perform long, multi-hour shows.

A couple of years ago, Axl Rose’s team demanded that Google remove the infamous photos of his sweaty, rounder-than-usual face from a 2010 concert from its search results, associated with the “fat Axl Rose” meme.

Rose claimed that all photographers were required to sign a release form upon entering the concert; this might be the general rule at GNR shows, but Minkevich said he didn’t recall whether he had signed one.

Rose might have felt that the meme is detracting attention from Guns’n’Roses’ forthcoming tour, what with the memes about “sweet pie’o’mine”, or “take me down to bakery city’. But then again, most people probably wouldn’t have heard of it if he hadn’t started issuing DMCA takedown requests.

Glad For The Change