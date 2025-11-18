ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Mike Mills Says ‘It Was Time’ for R.E.M. to Break Up

R.E.M. officially broke up in 2011, and even though they had a good run that resulted in numerous chart-topping rock hits, many fans are still hoping the band will do…

Anne Erickson
Mike Mills of R.E.M. is opening up about the band's decision to break up in 2011 and if there's hope for a reunion.
Getty Images / Scott Gries

R.E.M. officially broke up in 2011, and even though they had a good run that resulted in numerous chart-topping rock hits, many fans are still hoping the band will do a reunion at some point. After all, bands like Motley Crue and Kiss have retired more than once and keep coming back for more. But, for R.E.M. fans hoping for that prized reunion, Mike Mills says that's probably not going to happen.

"R.E.M. broke up because it was time, and we all recognized it and we all had thought about it before we ever mentioned it to each other," Mills said during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. "And, you know, it's fine."

Mike Mills Insists One-Off R.E.M. Performance Wasn't a Reunion

The only reunion-type activity the band has done in the past few years was when R.E.M. performed "Losing My Religion" together at their Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in 2024. But, Mills says that wasn't really a reunion.

"We didn't reform. We got together to play one song one time, because that's what you do with the Songwriters Hall of Fame," he adds. "It's churlish to go in there and not do the thing that everyone does when you play there. So we did... and it just completely reinforced our belief that we'd done the right thing."

In addition Mills, Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker and former The Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman appeared on the episode, and they all discussed their new band, Howl Owl Howl, which closed out a U.S. tour.

So, where did Howl Owl Howl get its name? According to Mills, it was actually R.E.M. bandmate Michael Stipe who had the idea for that name for the new band.

“Stipe said, ‘Howl Owl Howl,'” Mills says. “And I was like, ‘OK, that’s it. That is so weird that I’m gonna send it to them and they’re gonna hate it.’ And they did.”

Howl Owl Howl's debut single "My Cologne" is out now. The band currently has no upcoming shows, but fans can "request a show" on their official website.

R.E.M.
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Axl Rose? Is That You? Amazing
MusicAxl Rose? Is That You? AmazingScreamin Scott
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
MusicFoo Fighters Debut New Single ‘Asking for a Friend’ at Monterrey ShowLaura Adkins
Musicians The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of the band U2 accept the Touring Top Artist Award onstage
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 18Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect