Mike Mills Says ‘It Was Time’ for R.E.M. to Break Up

R.E.M. officially broke up in 2011, and even though they had a good run that resulted in numerous chart-topping rock hits, many fans are still hoping the band will do a reunion at some point. After all, bands like Motley Crue and Kiss have retired more than once and keep coming back for more. But, for R.E.M. fans hoping for that prized reunion, Mike Mills says that's probably not going to happen.

"R.E.M. broke up because it was time, and we all recognized it and we all had thought about it before we ever mentioned it to each other," Mills said during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. "And, you know, it's fine."

Mike Mills Insists One-Off R.E.M. Performance Wasn't a Reunion

The only reunion-type activity the band has done in the past few years was when R.E.M. performed "Losing My Religion" together at their Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in 2024. But, Mills says that wasn't really a reunion.

"We didn't reform. We got together to play one song one time, because that's what you do with the Songwriters Hall of Fame," he adds. "It's churlish to go in there and not do the thing that everyone does when you play there. So we did... and it just completely reinforced our belief that we'd done the right thing."

In addition Mills, Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker and former The Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman appeared on the episode, and they all discussed their new band, Howl Owl Howl, which closed out a U.S. tour.

So, where did Howl Owl Howl get its name? According to Mills, it was actually R.E.M. bandmate Michael Stipe who had the idea for that name for the new band.

“Stipe said, ‘Howl Owl Howl,'” Mills says. “And I was like, ‘OK, that’s it. That is so weird that I’m gonna send it to them and they’re gonna hate it.’ And they did.”