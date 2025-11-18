Win FREE tickets to Mötley Crüe: The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour!

Mötley Crüe: The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins with Tesla and Extreme, July 20, 2026 at Pine Knob Music Theatre!

Iconic rock band Mötley Crüe will bring “THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS” to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Monday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m., a major 2026 North American tour celebrating two milestones: the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. Pine Knob Music Theatre is presented by Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally.

The run will bring Mötley Crüe’s high-impact live show, renowned for its explosive production, unforgettable visuals, and decades-spanning catalog to fans across the U.S. and Canada next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will stop in 33 cities across North America and feature performances by very special guests Tesla and Extreme.

When the “Carnival of Sins Tour” first hit the road in 2005, it wasn’t just a concert — it was a full-scale production that pushed the limits of live shows. It combined grit, humor, and high-voltage energy with elaborate staging and a sense of chaos that only Mötley Crüe could pull off. Two decades later, fans will have the chance to experience The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins as Mötley Crüe revisits one of the most memorable live tours of their storied career with a reimagined show and updated setlist.

“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer,” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, $1 from every ticket will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program), a cause close to the hearts of the band members. With federal grants to music programs in schools being cut, millions of children across the U.S. risk losing access to creative, life-changing education and experiences in the arts. ASAP!’s mission is to nurture resilient, empathetic young people through hands-on programs in music, art, writing, theater, and play.

Coinciding with today’s tour announcement, Mötley Crüe’s Theatre Of Pain 40th Anniversary Deluxe box set is out now and available HERE . A must-have for fans and collectors alike, the box set features reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl, a never-before-released 1985 Long Beach live concert (2LP), rare demo recordings (1LP), and a 76-page hardcover book packed with never-before-seen photos and memories from Mötley Crüe’s Theatre of Pain era. This definitive set captures the raw energy and spirit of the band and is available only for a limited time.

