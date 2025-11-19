Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Song Hits New Milestone Decades After Release

"Have You Ever Seen the Rain," a track from Creedence Clearwater Revival, continues to break records decades after its release. On Facebook, lead singer John Fogerty wrote, "John is beyond grateful to see this song still resonating with so many people all these years later. ... To every single person who's hit play, thank you. It means more than you know."

The song got to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it dropped as a single, according to American Songwriter.

The track came from growing tensions within the group. His bandmates — brother Tom Fogerty, drummer Doug Clifford, and bassist Stu Cook — had demanded more input over their music.

John Fogerty wrote all the group's hits from 1969, including "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Fortunate Son." In 1969 alone, CCR released three albums and four singles that produced eight hits. When recording sessions began, no one besides Fogerty brought songs to the studio. He filled the gap with his own material.

"I don't think we would've found any success some other way had I not written any songs or had someone else been the lead singer," he told Guitar Player. "Me and the fellas would've been playing down at a local club somewhere until the moment the wives all started saying, 'Well, you better get a real job now.'"

Pendulum became the final album with all four members, and everyone helped create the songs. Tom left the group afterward, and the brothers stayed apart until his death in 1990. The remaining members disbanded in 1972 after releasing Mardi Gras.