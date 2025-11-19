NEW YORK – JUNE 07: C.C. DeVille and Bret Michaels of Poison perform with the cast of “Rock of Ages” onstage during the 63rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

It's been a rumor since the Stadium tour: a Poison tour in 2026 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Look What the Cat Dragged In remains uncertain, according to drummer Rikki Rockett. In a recent interview, Rockett revealed on the Talkin' Bout Rock podcast that despite receiving “a great offer … from Live Nation,” nothing is officially confirmed for next summer. He explained that he, C.C. DeVille, and Bobby Dall had agreed to the deal, but “then Bret looked at it and has not agreed to anything.”

Rockett Speaks About His Relationship with Brett Michaels

Rockett also admitted that he and frontman Bret Michaels “do not talk … which is a shame … so we get bits and pieces of stuff.” He added that scheduling could be part of the problem: Poison tours like a classic rock band, with long, continuous runs, whereas Michaels more often commits to scattered weekend-warrior solo dates.

In a more recent interview, Rockett expressed concern that the window might be closing. He said, “it’s probably too late … If by October you’re not moving on a tour of that size … it’s really, really hard to shoehorn that thing in and get it to happen.”

So Will Poison Tour in 2026?

Bret Michaels previously seemed into the idea of a Poison tour in 2026. Bret posted on Instagram that he and the band were “It would be the perfect 40th Anniversary Tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs, and rock the world.” The Instagram post also said that he would have "limited" shows in 2025 to focus on his health, but that didn't happen.

Is Bret Michaels Healthy Enough For a Full Tour?

In July of 2025, Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Bret had to cancel some dates because of health issues and exhaustion. He said that his blood sugar at the end of one show was "a real-life 39." Bret cancelled a few shows, but went on about his tour plans after that.

Bret's current tour is jumping on a plane and heading to one or two shows, then he gets a break at home with family. He hasn't taken it easy. Bret has an incredible work ethic, but as a result, I don't know if his health could withstand a full Poison tour in 2026. Like so many other fans, I would love to see it happen. Honestly, I think Bret would love to see it happen, but having said all that, the outlook is... bleak at best. Every day that passes, the chance lessens.