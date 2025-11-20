ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

New Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit is Genius

Just when you thought Thanksgiving leftovers couldn’t get any better, Heinz is dropping a serious flavor bomb. The company has introduced its first-ever squeezable gravy bottle: the Heinz Leftover Gravy…

Donielle Flynn
a yellow Heinz Leftover Gravy bottle with the cap down is sitting on a table surrounded by Thanksgiving leftovers in glass containers with purple lids.

Heinz Leftover Gravy Kits are available on Walmart.com (while supplies last).

Heinz

Just when you thought Thanksgiving leftovers couldn’t get any better, Heinz is dropping a serious flavor bomb. The company has introduced its first-ever squeezable gravy bottle: the Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit, designed specifically for the “Moist Maker” sandwich made famous by Ross on Friends.

The Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit

The limited-edition kit includes a 12-ounce jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, made with real turkey broth, a recipe card for the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich,” and a reusable squeeze bottle so you can pour with precision.... which is genius!

Heinz is marketing this as a mess-free, fun way to elevate day-after-Thanksgiving meals. Jamie Mack, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Heinz, said they “decided to focus our attention on the day-after ritual … because … leftovers are the best part.” According to Heinz’s own research, 94 percent of Americans make leftover sandwiches after Thanksgiving, and nearly half say gravy is a must-have.

How Do I Get a Gravy Kit?

You probably don't, but there's still a chance. They launched on Walmart.com, with each kit priced at a super-retro bargain of $1.88 but only “while supplies last.” Heinz says they’re restocking daily throughout the week. When I checked the link it said "not available," but there's always tomorrow.

I think it's a great idea. Gravy bottles are hard to pour, but I think a glass container with a heat resistant handle would level it up more. Or you just keep using granny's gravy boat, but that thing is a pain to wash. Happy Thanksgiving!

gravyHeinzThanksgiving
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
pet store view with tanks 1/4 full of water on tables in the front and bird habitats and toys line the walls.Image of modern comfortable different variation of goods for animals in pet shop. Used in an article about peole that get caught smuggling animals in their pants
LifestyleThe List: People Who Were Caught Smuggling Animals in Their PantsDonielle Flynn
Black Friday
LifestyleWhat’s On People’s Black Friday Wish List?Screamin Scott
Close up of two people toasting with wine glasses at festive dinner table celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family, cozy space. Used in an article about Rude Thanksgiving Behaviors
Lifestyle6 Rude Thanksgiving Behaviors You May Be Guilty OfDonielle Flynn
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect