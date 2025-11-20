“The Game” Michigan vs. Ohio State Who Has It This Year?

Some fans question Michigan's chances due to defense and offensive struggles, while others are confident in their ability to extend the winning streak.

The focus on Ohio State needing to stop Michigan's run game and the potential for a high-stakes matchup determines the trajectory of both seasons.

The Good News and Bad News

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

The rivalry factor: Michigan has had Ohio State's number in recent years, and fans are hoping for a similar outcome.

Michigan's talent: Michigan still has talented players, particularly in the backfield, and a talented quarterback in Bryce Underwood.

Michigan's potential to win: fans are still optimistic, believing they have enough talent and a strong enough will to win, and they don't want to have another loss to Michigan.

Ohio State Buckeyes

What Will Ohio State Do This Year?

Pressure is mounting: After four losses to Michigan, the pressure is on head coach Ryan Day.

Rebuilt roster: The recent mass exodus of veteran players from previous losses could create a "clean psychological slate" for the Buckeyes, potentially easing some of the pressure.

Heisman implications: Quarterback Julian Sayin must beat Michigan to win the Heisman Trophy.

Focus on the run game: With injuries to star wide receivers Tate and Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State's tight ends and running backs will be under pressure to perform

Predictions:

Upsets and rivalry drama: The potential for a fifth consecutive upset by Michigan is a frequent topic of conversation among fans and analysts.

Playoff scenarios: There has even been speculation about the possibility of a rematch between Michigan and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Fan confidence survey: An October survey showed that 90.2% of Ohio State fans were confident about beating Michigan, while only 35.1% of Michigan fans felt the same way.

Remember what happened last Year?

Ohio State was supposed to roll all over Michigan. Michigan never had a chance with a great Ohio State team last year.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Details

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) @ Michigan Wolverines (8-2)

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI