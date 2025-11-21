AC/DC’s Power Up Tour Sparks Frenzy With Record Ticket Sales

AC/DC released more tickets for what's left of the Power Up tour. They did it due to popular demand, as they smashed Ticketek's record for the biggest single-day concert ticket sales ever.

The band will play in Sydney, and then roll through Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane until December. The two Sydney shows at Accor Stadium should gather around 150,000 fans. Last week's Melbourne shows shattered records and packed stadiums to the brim.

"AC/DC's POWER UP Tour has already electrified Melbourne to rave reviews, and the excitement is far from over," said promoter Christo Van Egmond of TEG Van Egmond, as reported by Rolling Stone Australia. "After 10 years, the band's return has delivered full-on, high-voltage rock and roll, and fans across Australia can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience."

Rolling Stone AU/NZ awarded the Melbourne show 4.5 stars last week — nearly perfect. "After two-plus hours spent rocking our socks off, AC/DC leave it all on the MCG stage," the review said. "There's plenty of 'High Voltage' left in these old rock dogs yet."

There are still some tickets available for all remaining dates on the schedule. The Sydney shows will take place on Friday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Accor Stadium. They're both guaranteed to sell fast.

Adelaide hosts one show on Sunday, Nov. 30, at the bp Adelaide Grand Final, while Perth gets two shows: Thursday, Dec. 4, and Monday, Dec. 8, at Optus Stadium.