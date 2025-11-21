ContestsConcerts + Events
David Bowie's 'Station to Station' Set for 50th Anniversary Reissue

Anne Erickson
David Bowie famed "Station to Station" album turns 50 years old in 2026, and in honor, it's getting a special release.
British musical legend David Bowie captured the hearts of people around the globe with his 1969 hit "Space Oddity." Nobody does anything like Bowie, and he really paved his singular way with a mix of reinvention, performance art and his Ziggy Stardust persona. Bowie also never fit into one genre of music. Instead, he covered everything, from glam rock to alternative to soul. Bowie died in 2016, just two days after his final album dropped, Blackstar, which was released on January 8, 2016. He was 69.

Now, Bowie's music lives on, and his 10th studio album, Station to Station, is getting the reissue treatment to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The record is being released as a limited-edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered vinyl, plus as a picture disc that arrives with a poster reproduction of a special ad for the album.

A Special Milestone for David Bowie

Both versions of the Station to Station reissue will arrive on Jan. 23, 2026, literally 50 years after the original album came out. In a Pitchfork review of the set, they note that the album "stands as his most immaculately constructed album, and the most important tactical transition in a career built upon aesthetic reinvention."

"Arriving in the wake of 1975's glam-rock-shunning, Philly-soul-fetishizing Young AmericansStation to Station offered proof that Bowie's fascination with American funk and disco was no one-off lark," Pitchfork adds.

Station to Station was a special Bowie release and marked his follow-up to 1975's Young Americans. The album introduced a new persona for Browie, Thin White Duke. Bowie co-produced the set with Harry Maslin, and the album shows off his electronic dance vibes, plus the German experimental rock genre called krautrock. It may not be his most popular album as noted by magazines and reviewers, but it was certainly groundbreaking.

Station to Station reached No. 3 on the Billboard album chart. It marked Bowie's best-charting album in the U.S. upon its release. Also, the first single off the set, "Golden Years," spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10.

David Bowie
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
About
Connect