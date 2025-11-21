REO Speedwagon Reaches “Hi-Infidelity” in 1980

REO Speedwagon reached a peak in their career with the 9th album release, "Hi Infidelity "on November 21st, 1980.

The album became a huge hit in the United States, peaking at number one on the Billboard 200, spending 15 weeks at number one.

It went on to become the biggest-selling album of 1981, eventually being certified 10 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Epic Released November 21, 1980.

The Idea For The Album

REO Speedwagon wrote Hi Infidelity by drawing on their personal experiences with infidelity, relationship struggles, and life on the road, which became an unintentional concept album. Lead singer Kevin Cronin wrote about his own experiences, such as the cheating that led to his marriage, while the band as a whole poured their collective feelings of touring fatigue and relationship woes into the music. Keyboardist Neal Doughty's song, "In Your Letter," was a direct result of his wife leaving him for another man.

"Keep On Loving You": Written by Kevin Cronin after discovering his wife had cheated on him before they were married.

"In Your Letter": Based on Neal Doughty's experience of his wife leaving him for another man, detailing the story of finding a letter from her.

"Take It on the Run": Written by guitarist Gary Richrath, and deals with rumors of infidelity. The video got massive MTV airplay.

Band collaboration: While Cronin wrote many of the tunes, guitarist Gary Richrath was key to the album's success. The band collaborated, turning Cronin's personal feelings into a unified album that resonated with listeners.

The REO Hi Infidelity Tour

The "Hi Infidelity" tour was a massive, career-defining tour for REO Speedwagon, promoting their 1980 album Hi Infidelity. The tour's success was built on the album's massive popularity and was known for its immersive, high-energy shows that cemented the band's status as a major rock act. Also marked the beginning of tensions within the band, particularly between vocalist Kevin Cronin and guitarist Gary Richrath, which would eventually lead to Richrath's departure.

The tour showcased the band at the height of their commercial success, performing songs like "Don't Stop Loving Me" and "Keep on Loving You" to sold-out arenas across the country.

MTV's first-ever stereo concert broadcast in music history.

The tour's success was a direct result of the album's groundbreaking success, which had unexpectedly become a massive hit for the band, selling over 10 million copies.

March 27, 1981, REO Speedwagon played Joe Louis Arena with Michigan rockers 707

Setlist:

Don't Let Him Go Like You Do Keep Pushin' Tough Guys Time for Me to Fly Take It on the Run Keep On Loving You Roll With the Changes Flying Turkey Trot Say You Love Me or Say Goodnight Back on the Road Again Ridin' the Storm Out 157 Riverside Avenue Golden Country Shakin' It Loose

