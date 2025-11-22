This Day in Rock History: November 22

Nov. 22 is marked by several famous album releases, with two of them from The Beatles. It's also a sad day for INXS fans, as they commemorate the loss of their charismatic frontman. Keep reading to discover all the major events that took place on this day in rock history.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 22 is the day the world lost Michael Hutchence and also when one of the most iconic bands of all time attempted to reunite. Here are the big cultural events from this day:

1997: INXS singer and songwriter Michael Hutchence was found dead in a Sydney hotel room, aged just 37. The band got their big break in 1984 with the song "Original Sin" and went on to record several international hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

2002: Former Doors members Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger announced they were putting the band back together for an album and world tour, with Ian Astbury of The Cult filling in for Jim Morrison and Stewart Copeland of The Police replacing John Densmore on drums, who couldn't participate due to health reasons. They were involved in various legal issues over the use of the name but continued the project until Manzarek's death in 2013.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most notable recordings and performances from Nov. 22 include the following:

1963: The Beatles released their second studio album, With the Beatles, via Parlophone Records. It included eight Lennon-McCartney collaborations and "Don't Bother Me", George Harrison's first Beatles composition.

1968: Five years later to the day, the Beatles released their self-titled album, commonly referred to as The White Album. It's widely seen as one of the most popular and influential albums of all time and is certified as 24x Platinum in the U.S.

1986: Stevie Ray Vaughan and his band, Double Trouble, embarked on a 207-show tour that lasted two years. The first show was in Towson, Maryland, with the tour concluding in New York City on Dec. 31, 1988.

1994: Pearl Jam released their third studio album, Vitalogy, via Epic Records. It was considered more experimental than their previous work, eventually reaching the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart.