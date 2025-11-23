AI-powered toys are raising serious alarm bells among child development experts and consumer advocates. Leading groups including Fairplay are urging parents to steer clear of these toys, especially this holiday season. ABC reports that some cases the toys have been recalled and/or suspended from sale because of harmful messaging.

AI Toys: Concerns

Human Connection: One of the core concerns is how these toys can undermine real human connection. According to Fairplay’s advisory, the toys, ranging from plush chatbots to small robot companions, “prey on children’s trust.” The toys potentially disrupt foundational social and emotional development. Young kids, especially, may treat these devices like genuine friends or confidants, when in reality they are programmed algorithms.

Safety and Content: These are big red flags. Investigations by U.S. PIRG tested four AI toys and found some disturbing behavior. The toys had the potential for in-depth discussions of sexually explicit topics, advice on finding dangerous items (like knives), and a lack of effective parental controls. In one case, a developer reportedly pulled a toy line after the company said it offered mature conversations with children.

Loss of Imagination: Experts also warn that AI toys could displace more developmentally beneficial play. Pediatric researcher, Dr. Dana Suskind, argues that when a toy thinks for a child, it robs them of opportunities to imagine, create stories, or problem-solve. Over time, the concern is that children will become overly reliant on AI companions, reducing their real-life interpersonal interactions. "The only thing more urgent than our need for regulation in this area is our need to equip parents NOW with the information they need to make informed decisions to keep their children safe."

Privacy: another key issue. These toys often record voice data. Additionally, they can collect behavioral patterns, raising worries about how that data is stored, used, or even shared.

Real-World Example

One parent shared their unsettling experience with an AI toy named “Grem” (made by Curio). The child quickly developed an emotional attachment. The parent became alarmed at the toy’s constant data collection and overly supportive responses. The full story is in The Guardian describing how quickly the child became attached.

The promotional video features the musical artist Grimes (mother of three of Elon Musk's 14 children) asking the toy questions about rockets. Grimes is sitting on the floor next to a child's bed. On the floor next to her are a couple of knives?! Here's the video, cued to the scene.

Some toys have been removed from shelves after finding that the toy discussed sexual material and told kids how to light matches. Kumma Teddy is getting backlash and having sales suspended over these issues.