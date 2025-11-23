WIN TICKETS TO SPAMALOT – THE MUSICAL COMEDY PHENOMENON!

Get ready to laugh until it hurts! Monty Python’s SPAMALOT is coming to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, January 27–31, 2026, and 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to win a pair of free tickets to this legendary musical comedy. Known as the show that set Broadway back 1,000 years, SPAMALOT brings the absurd, irreverent, and brilliantly clever humor of Monty Python straight to the stage in a production that has delighted audiences across America.

First galloping onto Broadway in 2005, SPAMALOT features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production earned fourteen Tony Award nominations and took home three, including Best Musical. Critics can’t get enough—Peter Marks of The Washington Post raved, “It’s UNFAIR to make me laugh this much! SPAMALOT is a tightly packed clown car speeding to musical theater nirvana!”

Based on the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything a great musical comedy should have: flying cows, killer rabbits, French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, British royalty, and the unforgettable Lady of the Lake. Audiences will sing along to beloved numbers such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail.” Whether you’re a lifelong Python fan or new to the world of SPAMALOT, this show delivers nonstop laughs, clever surprises, and musical magic from start to finish.

Event Highlights:

Show: Monty Python’s SPAMALOT

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT Dates: January 27–31, 2026

January 27–31, 2026 Venue: Fisher Theatre

Fisher Theatre Experience a high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical comedy

Sing along with classic Monty Python tunes

Perfect night out for friends, family, or fellow classic rock lovers

You can Purchase tickets here!

Don’t miss this chance to see one of Broadway’s most hilarious and inventive shows live in Detroit. Enter now for your shot at free tickets and get ready to join the knights, the Lady of the Lake, and all the absurd fun that only SPAMALOT can deliver.

Register To Win Below.