WIN TICKETS TO SPAMALOT – THE MUSICAL COMEDY PHENOMENON!

Get ready to laugh until it hurts! Monty Python’s SPAMALOT is coming to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, January 27–31, 2026, and 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to win a pair of free tickets to this legendary musical comedy. Known as the show that set Broadway back 1,000 years, SPAMALOT brings the absurd, irreverent, and brilliantly clever humor of Monty Python straight to the stage in a production that has delighted audiences across America.
First galloping onto Broadway in 2005, SPAMALOT features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production earned fourteen Tony Award nominations and took home three, including Best Musical. Critics can’t get enough—Peter Marks of The Washington Post raved, “It’s UNFAIR to make me laugh this much! SPAMALOT is a tightly packed clown car speeding to musical theater nirvana!”
Based on the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything a great musical comedy should have: flying cows, killer rabbits, French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, British royalty, and the unforgettable Lady of the Lake. Audiences will sing along to beloved numbers such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail.” Whether you’re a lifelong Python fan or new to the world of SPAMALOT, this show delivers nonstop laughs, clever surprises, and musical magic from start to finish.
Event Highlights:
- Show: Monty Python’s SPAMALOT
- Dates: January 27–31, 2026
- Venue: Fisher Theatre
- Experience a high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical comedy
- Sing along with classic Monty Python tunes
- Perfect night out for friends, family, or fellow classic rock lovers
- You can Purchase tickets here!
Don’t miss this chance to see one of Broadway’s most hilarious and inventive shows live in Detroit. Enter now for your shot at free tickets and get ready to join the knights, the Lady of the Lake, and all the absurd fun that only SPAMALOT can deliver.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday November 14, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday January 16, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday January 19, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX