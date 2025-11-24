ContestsConcerts + Events
Holiday Train Rolls Through Detroit Lighting Up Michigan Central

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train is making its magical journey through Canada and parts of the U.S., including Metro Detroit. Once a year the Holiday Train rolls…

Donielle Flynn
Nighttime picture of a train lit up in Christmas lights. The Holiday Train rolls through Detroit on its annual trek raising money and food for local charities.

The Holiday Train rolls through Detroit on its annual trek raising money and food for local charities. Photo Courtesy of Craig Hensley

Craig Hensley

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train is making its magical journey through Canada and parts of the U.S., including Metro Detroit. Once a year the Holiday Train rolls through Detroit. It makes it's way across Michigan as it mapped out destinations take the train south into Ohio and Indiana.

The Holiday Train Stop in Detroit: Michigan Central Station

While it doesn’t make any formal “show stops” in Michigan, the train did make an unexpected stop at Michigan Central Station in Corktown. On Saturday night, it made a roughly 40-minute stop behind Michigan Central. The crowds had come out to catch just a glimpse as the Holiday Train as it rolls through Detroit. A 40 minute stop was an unexpected treat. The Detroit Free Press reports that the delay was due to a routine customs inspection.

After the Michigan Central stop, the train continued its run through other communities. Melvindale, Allen Park, Taylor, Romulus, Milan, Britton, Adrian, and Sand Creek got a look before the train headed into Ohio. It is more than worth noting: the Holiday Train rolls through Detroit on the CSX lines. CSX and WCSX have zero affiliation, but it's still fun to say.

The Holiday Train does stop in Windsor each year. A boxcar concert to raise money for charity is a part of the Holiday Train's stop.

A night shot of the Holiday Train: a train light up in holiday lights. The Holiday Train rolls through Detroit once a yearCraig Hensley

The Holiday train makes it's way through Detroit on the CSX lines.

History of the Holiday Train

Since its first run in 1999, the Holiday Train has become a seasonal tradition. Along its route, it supports local food banks, with the program having raised more than $26 million and collected about 5.4 million pounds of food over the years.

While the Detroit-area leg of the route doesn’t feature a concert boxcar performance like in Windsor, the brief stop at Michigan Central gave spectators a rare, up-close moment with the beautifully decorated train. For many, it’s not just a light show. It’s a shared ritual when the Holiday Train rolls through Detroit. Craig Hensley is one of those people.

Craig Hensley: The Photographer in "Train"ing

Specializing in train photography and videos, Craig Hensley is incredible in his pursuit. Check out Craig's Facebook page. It has nearly 200K followers and an array of beautiful and impacting train photos from around Michigan. Here's Craig's video of the Holiday Train as it crossed the Rouge River on its way into Oakwood.

Michigan Storm Chasers had a cool video too... it shows more of the crowds that form all along the lines of the train route.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
