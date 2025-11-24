ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Pop-Tarts Bring Back Favorite Cookie Dough Flavored

Pop-Tarts brought back their Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor in November 2025 after it was discontinued in 2022 For years, you have been told that eating raw cookie dough…

Screamin' Scott
Pop Tarts Flavors

Favorite Pop Tart Is Back!

Getty Images

Pop-Tarts brought back their Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor in November 2025 after it was discontinued in 2022

For years, you have been told that eating raw cookie dough can be bad for you because it can contain harmful bacteria from both raw eggs (Salmonella) and raw flour (E. coli). The risk of food poisoning is why organizations like the FDA and CDC warn against eating any raw

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=pop%20tarts

This fan-favorite flavor features a soft, golden crust with a chewy, cookie-dough-flavored filling, topped with a chocolate icing swirl. 

View the post on Facebook

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough now at Walmart and Kroger. They are available in various box sizes, typically an 8-count or 16-count box. 

The case with Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which, sadly, started disappearing from store shelves years ago. They were discontinued in 2022. Fans started a petition, and online chatter demanded their return. And now, PT has finally delivered, bringing back the cookie dough-inspired filling and swirled chocolate icing fans will remember.

As of November, PT Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough are in stores nationwide — and they’ll remain a permanent flavor. You’ll be able to buy an eight-count box for $3.49.

Just Wait, There's More Coming Out In November

Also dropping in November is PT’s latest innovation. According to descriptions provided by Pop-Tarts, the three new protein-enhanced flavors are:

  • Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin’ Strawberry: A tart strawberry filling, a golden crust, and frosting topped with rainbow sprinkles.
  • Pop-Tarts Protein Boostin’ Brown Sugar Cinnamon: A gooey brown sugar cinnamon filling, golden-brown crust, and a crisp, sweet frosting finish.
  • Pop-Tarts Protein Bumpin’ Blueberry: A jam-like blueberry center topped with sweet icing and crunchy sprinkles.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1394401482272021&set=a.537061681339343

Pop-Tarts Protein looks and sounds a lot like regular Pop-Tarts. However, they will offer roughly double the protein of the regular pastries. According to a Pop-Tarts spokesperson, the serving size of two pastries (one pouch) will include 10 grams of protein from a combination of milk protein and wheat protein.

Pop-Tarts have been around for 60 years, first being released by the Kellogg Company on September 14, 1964. They were first sold in four original flavors: strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple-currant. 

CookiePop TartsSnacks
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
kid looking at present box.. the box is glowing and magical. Used in a story (among others) about AI toys
LifestyleParent Groups Warn Against AI ToysDonielle Flynn
a yellow Heinz Leftover Gravy bottle with the cap down is sitting on a table surrounded by Thanksgiving leftovers in glass containers with purple lids.
LifestyleNew Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit is GeniusDonielle Flynn
pet store view with tanks 1/4 full of water on tables in the front and bird habitats and toys line the walls.Image of modern comfortable different variation of goods for animals in pet shop. Used in an article about peole that get caught smuggling animals in their pants
LifestyleThe List: People Who Were Caught Smuggling Animals in Their PantsDonielle Flynn
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect