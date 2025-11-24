Pop-Tarts Bring Back Favorite Cookie Dough Flavored

Pop-Tarts brought back their Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor in November 2025 after it was discontinued in 2022

For years, you have been told that eating raw cookie dough can be bad for you because it can contain harmful bacteria from both raw eggs (Salmonella) and raw flour (E. coli). The risk of food poisoning is why organizations like the FDA and CDC warn against eating any raw

Safe Way To Enjoy Eating Cookie Dough

This fan-favorite flavor features a soft, golden crust with a chewy, cookie-dough-flavored filling, topped with a chocolate icing swirl.

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough now at Walmart and Kroger. They are available in various box sizes, typically an 8-count or 16-count box.

The case with Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which, sadly, started disappearing from store shelves years ago. They were discontinued in 2022. Fans started a petition, and online chatter demanded their return. And now, PT has finally delivered, bringing back the cookie dough-inspired filling and swirled chocolate icing fans will remember.

Best News Is Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts Are Out Now

As of November, PT Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough are in stores nationwide — and they’ll remain a permanent flavor. You’ll be able to buy an eight-count box for $3.49.

Just Wait, There's More Coming Out In November

Also dropping in November is PT’s latest innovation. According to descriptions provided by Pop-Tarts, the three new protein-enhanced flavors are:

Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin’ Strawberry: A tart strawberry filling, a golden crust, and frosting topped with rainbow sprinkles.

A tart strawberry filling, a golden crust, and frosting topped with rainbow sprinkles. Pop-Tarts Protein Boostin’ Brown Sugar Cinnamon: A gooey brown sugar cinnamon filling, golden-brown crust, and a crisp, sweet frosting finish.

A gooey brown sugar cinnamon filling, golden-brown crust, and a crisp, sweet frosting finish. Pop-Tarts Protein Bumpin’ Blueberry: A jam-like blueberry center topped with sweet icing and crunchy sprinkles.

Pop-Tarts Protein looks and sounds a lot like regular Pop-Tarts. However, they will offer roughly double the protein of the regular pastries. According to a Pop-Tarts spokesperson, the serving size of two pastries (one pouch) will include 10 grams of protein from a combination of milk protein and wheat protein.