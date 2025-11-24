Sherman Augustus on Stranger Things: Inside the Final Season, Practical Effects, Colonel Jack Sherman’s Journey, and a Quiet Clue About Eleven’s Fate

When Netflix drops the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” the audience will be bracing for emotional fallout, Hawkins-level chaos, and the show’s trademark blend of ’80s nostalgia and supernatural mayhem. But few people have as unique a view of the endgame as Sherman Augustus — the man behind Colonel Jack Sherman, the hard-charging military figure who stepped into the story in Season 4 and returns for the climactic final chapter.

Augustus, a former NFL player and martial-arts champion turned actor, spoke with me about practical effects vs. CGI, Colonel Sherman’s internal “come to Jesus” moment, and why he refuses to fully read ahead in the scripts. And right at the end, he drops what might be the most intriguing hint yet about where Eleven stands going into the series’ conclusion.

This is the kind of insider look Stranger Things fans will want before Volume 1 drops.

The Practical Effects of Stranger Things: “It’s Gnarly. Absolutely Gnarly.”

For a series that has spawned some of Netflix’s most iconic CGI creatures — the Mind Flayer, Vecna’s tendrils, the Demogorgon — Sherman Augustus surprised even longtime fans when he revealed just how much of it is done practically on set.

“The majority of the show is practical,” he said. “There’s a lot of CGI, of course, but if they can do it practical, they will.”

His major action sequence, known on set as “Max Z,” is described by Augustus as intense bordering on chaotic — the good kind of chaotic.

“It’s gnarly,” he repeated more than once. “You’ve got to pretend that plates are flying in the air, Demogorgons are coming through, things are blowing apart. But a lot of it is real. You’ve got people in suits portraying the Demogorgons. You’ve got stunt performers being thrown through the air by rigs, flipping between us. I had guys flying just inches from my face.”

Stranger Things has always taken pride in blending old-school filmmaking with modern visual effects, but hearing him describe stunt performers in full creature suits, flung across the room on Hong Kong harnesses, firing in every direction — it reinforces how much of the show’s visceral energy is built in-camera.

This show isn’t just pixels. It’s muscle, grit, and stunt teams earning every bruise.

Colonel Jack Sherman’s “Come to Jesus” Moment

At a previous press event, Augustus had teased three words that set off massive speculation in the fandom:

Come to Jesus.

In our conversation, he leaned into that tease — but carefully, given the real-world presence of what he jokingly called “the Netflix ninjas.”

“We were talking about the character with Frank [director Shawn Levy], and Frank goes, ‘Yeah, you’re right — the Colonel has a come to Jesus moment.’”

Augustus lights up talking about it, because for a character who could easily be a one-note government bulldozer, the writers gave him a very real arc.

This isn’t a caricature of a military antagonist. It’s a man pushed to extremes who will confront something — or someone — that breaks him open.

The exact circumstances are under lock and key. But Augustus’ excitement says everything. There is a moment coming for Colonel Sherman that is human, not just tactical. The kind of moment Stranger Things uses to elevate supporting characters into fan favorites.

From NFL Locker Rooms to Hawkins: How Sherman Built the Colonel

Augustus is no stranger to physical roles, having starred in “Into the Badlands,” where he showcased martial arts skills and high-impact action. But the emotional architecture of Colonel Sherman came from an unexpected place — isolation.

“We were coming off the pandemic. I felt isolated. I felt like an outcast,” he said. “So I wanted to use that. When you get on set, everyone’s running here and there, and that feeling really helped me find the character.”

This personal approach gave his performance a grounded heaviness — the sense of a man who has spent too long carrying too much.

And unlike some method-driven actors, Augustus doesn’t stay locked in his character between takes.

“I don’t hold onto too many things,” he explained. “I want to be loose. Every take is different. I want to surprise myself. And once I have the behavior nailed down, the most important thing is having real moments with the other actors.”

He plays a rigid military commander, but he acts with fluidity, openness, and responsiveness.

It shows.

The Final Season: “I Can’t. I Can’t Finish Reading This.”

Sherman Augustus didn’t watch Stranger Things religiously until he was cast. Then he binged it, and while prepping for Season 5, something unexpected happened: he had to stop himself from reading too far into the scripts.

“I would read some of it and go, ‘I can’t. I can’t finish it,’” he said. “Let me just get familiar enough for what I’m doing, and then I’m out. I don’t want to cheat it anymore.”

That’s not something actors often admit. But it tells you what level of storytelling the Duffer Brothers are bringing to the table.

“It’s so flush,” he emphasized. “They didn’t skimp on anything. Every character has their moment. Everyone. And there’s a lot of personal things happening outside the group, outside what’s going on.”

This complements everything we’ve heard from cast and crew: Season 5 is big, emotional, and intimate all at once.

On Great Finales — And How Stranger Things Ends

When asked where Stranger Things ranks among great TV endings — he referenced shows like “Justified” and “Ted Lasso” — Augustus didn’t hesitate.

“I think everyone’s going to really talk about this. They’re not going to be disappointed at all.”

That’s a confident statement from a man who admits he avoided reading too far ahead in the scripts. He felt the emotional weight of his scenes, the interconnectedness of the characters, and the meticulous care put into the journey’s end.

He didn’t spoil anything… at first.

But then he said something casual. Something that Stranger Things fans will latch onto.

The Eleven Hint: “Millie Now Is a Superhero… She Gets to Do It for Herself.”

There it was — a subtle but revealing clue.

Courtesy of Netflix Eleven captured by the men in suits, but is her look one of fright or fight?

Talking about the evolution of Eleven’s powers and her role in Season 5, Augustus said:

“Millie now is a superhero, basically. She’s got these superpowers which Brenner and Owens were trying to cultivate and use. But again, she gets to do it for herself now — and for her folks that she loves and for the people of Hawkins.”

He didn’t say what she’s doing.

He didn’t say how far her powers evolve.

He didn’t say who she saves — or who she loses.

But he did say this:

Season 5 is the first time Eleven’s power is fully hers. Not controlled. Not weaponized. Not manipulated. Hers.

For fans who have watched Eleven struggle with identity, autonomy, and trauma from the lab, this is more than character growth. It’s a thematic endpoint.

Eleven finally becomes the hero she chooses to be.

Netflix is staggering the end of Stranger Things across three drops:

Volume 1: November 26 (4 episodes)

November 26 (4 episodes) Volume 2: Christmas Day (3 episodes)

Christmas Day (3 episodes) Volume 3: New Year’s Eve (final episode and limited theatrical release)

It’s the most ambitious scheduling the show has ever attempted — and it reinforces just how big this conclusion is expected to be.

The Last Word: Sherman Augustus, a Motor City Favorite

Before wrapping, Augustus answered the one question that proves he’s a real football guy: the Thanksgiving side-item draft.

His first-round pick?

“Pecan pie,” he said without hesitation. “You know it’ll hang around for a while, and you’re like… yeah, I’ll get on the bike today, but I’m going back for the rest of that pie.”

Sherman Augustus brings that same mix of discipline, humor, and grounded intensity to Colonel Jack Sherman. A role that could have been forgettable becomes lived-in, surprising, and essential.

He is one of the most intriguing pieces of Stranger Things’ final season — and based on this conversation, he knows a lot more than he’s allowed to say.

The Netflix ninjas are real.