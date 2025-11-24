The Doors’ ‘When You’re Strange’ Returns in 4K for Milestone Anniversary With New Material

ContestsConcerts + Events
Laura Adkins
The Doors will bring When You're Strange back to theaters on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. The screenings celebrate the band's 60th anniversary. A full 4K remaster with restored visuals and new material has been completed.

Tom DeCillo directed this documentary, which earned a GRAMMY for Best Long Form Video. It displays rare footage that spans from the group's start in 1965 through 1971. Johnny Depp is the narrator, and John Densmore and Robby Krieger will introduce each screening. Audiences will see the worldwide premiere of a new recording of "Riders on the Storm." Densmore and Krieger performed it with guests during a collaboration with Playing For Change.

This documentary traces the rock band's path and captures how four artists created their legacy together. Archival clips and insights appear throughout the new version, showing the band's musical connection. 

These screenings represent a major moment in The Doors' 60th anniversary year. This documentary offers a window into one of America's most influential rock bands, from their early days to the close of an era in 1971. Tickets are available on When You're Strange's website. You can also preorder a limited-edition When You're Strange t-shirt. On their site, the band wrote, "The chemistry of four artists made The Doors one of America's most influential rock bands."  

