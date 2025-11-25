ContestsConcerts + Events
Chuck Berry and His #1 Song My Ding-A-Ling

Screamin' Scott

PARIS – NOVEMBER 14: Singer Chuck Berry performs at the ‘Les Legendes Du Rock and Roll’ concert at the Zenith on November 14, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois…

Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Chuck Berry had one #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, which was the 1972 novelty song "My Ding-a-Ling." Amazing that Chuck Berry and his catalog of classics only netted one #1 song? November 25, 1972.

Between 1955 and 1964, he had multiple #1 hits on the US R&B chart, including "Maybellene," "School Day," and "Sweet Little Sixteen". But not on the Hot 100 charts.

The Novelty Song That Took Over The Charts

The story behind, "My Ding-A-Ling" a novelty song based on a 1952 recording by Dave Bartholomew, and Berry's 1972 version became his only number-one hit.

The song is about a childhood toy.

The live recording captures Berry encouraging the audience to sing along. Women singing, "my" and men singing "ding-a-ling" refrain, a performance that was often censored. 

Berry recorded his version in 1972 during the Lanchester Arts Festival in Coventry, England.

During the live performance, Berry incited the audience to sing along, splitting the chorus between men and women, which highlighted the suggestive nature of the song.

4. Chuck Berry - &quot;Run Rudolph Run&quot;

Don Paulsen/Michael Getty Images

The Songs Controversy

The lyrics with their sly tone and innuendo (and the enthusiasm of Berry and the audience) caused many radio stations to refuse to play it. British snobs tried unsuccessfully to get the song banned.

Even back in 1972, some stations would refuse to play the song, even when it reached number one.

The Original Version Of The Song

1st RECORDING OF: My Ding-A-Ling - Dave Bartholomew (1952

This novelty with its sly innuendo was also adapted and issued by various artists over the years under the titles “Toy Bell,” “My Tambourine,” and “Little Girl Sing Ting-A-Ling,”

Different lyrics, but the same Double entendre.

Metro Detroit Radio Stations That Played The Song

WXYZ, WDKL, CKLW, Keener 13, WDRQ, and later a regular favorite on the Dr. Demento Radio Show

 It's moved from the radio to the internet, still featuring the best in mad music and crazy comedy! New episodes from the Doctor can be heard every week at http://www.drdemento.com

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
