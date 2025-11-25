Chuck Berry and His #1 Song My Ding-A-Ling

PARIS – NOVEMBER 14: Singer Chuck Berry performs at the ‘Les Legendes Du Rock and Roll’ concert at the Zenith on November 14, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois…

Chuck Berry had one #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, which was the 1972 novelty song "My Ding-a-Ling." Amazing that Chuck Berry and his catalog of classics only netted one #1 song? November 25, 1972.

Between 1955 and 1964, he had multiple #1 hits on the US R&B chart, including "Maybellene," "School Day," and "Sweet Little Sixteen". But not on the Hot 100 charts.

The Novelty Song That Took Over The Charts

The story behind, "My Ding-A-Ling" a novelty song based on a 1952 recording by Dave Bartholomew, and Berry's 1972 version became his only number-one hit.

The song is about a childhood toy.

The live recording captures Berry encouraging the audience to sing along. Women singing, "my" and men singing "ding-a-ling" refrain, a performance that was often censored.

Berry recorded his version in 1972 during the Lanchester Arts Festival in Coventry, England.

During the live performance, Berry incited the audience to sing along, splitting the chorus between men and women, which highlighted the suggestive nature of the song.

The Songs Controversy

The lyrics with their sly tone and innuendo (and the enthusiasm of Berry and the audience) caused many radio stations to refuse to play it. British snobs tried unsuccessfully to get the song banned.

Even back in 1972, some stations would refuse to play the song, even when it reached number one.

The Original Version Of The Song

1st RECORDING OF: My Ding-A-Ling - Dave Bartholomew (1952

This novelty with its sly innuendo was also adapted and issued by various artists over the years under the titles “Toy Bell,” “My Tambourine,” and “Little Girl Sing Ting-A-Ling,”

Different lyrics, but the same Double entendre.

Metro Detroit Radio Stations That Played The Song

WXYZ, WDKL, CKLW, Keener 13, WDRQ, and later a regular favorite on the Dr. Demento Radio Show