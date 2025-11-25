Queen Shares New Details on 2026 Sphere Show

Sir Brian May revealed plans for Queen's show at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Sony will fund the production. The company owns Queen's music catalog.

"I'm very keen. It takes a while, because there's lots of dots to dot and Is to do whatever with and again, we will be working very closely with Sony, because they are the people who will come up with the money, and they are the people who make money from it now that they own the Queen catalogue," said Sir Brian May to Daily Express. Sir Brian May said that passion drives this project, not money. "We do it for the love now, and I think we always did. What's more apparent now is that you do it because you love it," he said.

The building has a 16K screen that wraps around its interior. LED panels immerse 20,000 people at once. U2 and The Eagles performed there. An enhanced version of The Wizard of Oz currently runs at this location.

The guitarist wants this show to reach other cities after Las Vegas. "I think there will be other Spheres, and there are other people trying to do similar things," he said. "But at the moment, the Sphere is the only immersive experience of that kind in the world."

Sir Brian May described what he wants to create. "So I'm anxious to develop some ideas which I have in my head to make an immortal Queen show. I think it's nothing less than that. I think that's what we need to leave the world with. It will be epic," he said.