See the Rolling Stones Like Never Before — On the IMAX Screen!

Here’s your chance to experience the Rolling Stones in a way few ever have: larger than life, on the towering IMAX screen, with every guitar riff, drum hit, and roar of the crowd surrounding you in incredible detail. Rolling Stones – At the Max is returning to MJR Troy and MJR Southgate Cinemas for a limited engagement December 10th through December 14th—and WCSX wants to send you there.

This groundbreaking concert film captures the Stones during their Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, delivering a performance that feels as close to being in the front row as it gets. The massive IMAX format brings the stage right into the theatre—wide shots that make the crowd feel endless and close-ups that put you face-to-face with Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie. The energy is unmistakable, and the sound is powerful enough to make you feel every moment.

Imagine settling into your seat as the lights fade and the screen fills with the swagger, grit, and electricity of the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band. It’s an immersive concert experience that pulls you into the heart of the show and reminds you why the Stones remain unmatched after all these years.

WCSX is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of passes so you can be part of this unforgettable presentation. Whether you're reliving memories from the tour or seeing this iconic film for the first time, the IMAX format takes it to another level.

What You Could Win

Two passes to Rolling Stones – At the Max

Your choice of MJR Troy or MJR Southgate

MJR Southgate A limited-time IMAX experience with incredible sound and scale

You can Purchase tickets here!



Don’t miss this chance to see the Rolling Stones the way they were meant to be seen—huge, loud, and full of life.

Register To Win Below.