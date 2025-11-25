Stores Open on Thanksgiving
Growing up everything and everyone were closed on Thanksgiving. My dad would make sure we had enough gas to get where we needed to go because we didn't know if any gas stations would be open. Now-days, plenty of stores still remain closed, but it seems like most are open at least part of the day. Here's a quick list of national stores that are open (at least part of the day) on Thanksgiving.
Here’s an updated guide to stores in Michigan, especially around Detroit, that are expected to be open on Thanksgiving Day in 2025, with store-locator links and a separate section for pharmacies. As always, hours may vary by location, so it’s best to check directly.
Grocery
- Meijer — Open from about 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. locally in Michigan.
- Kroger — Many locations in Michigan will be open for part of the day (Mostly 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Whole Foods Market — Select stores open with reduced hours (morning through early afternoon)
Pharmacies
- CVS — Many CVS pharmacies in Michigan are open on Thanksgiving, often with reduced or modified hours.
- Rite Aid — Some locations are open, but hours vary by store.
- Walgreens — Most locations are closed on Thanksgiving, but some 24-hour stores and essential-service pharmacies may remain open.
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
- McDonald’s: Many McDonald’s locations will be open, but hours depend heavily on the franchise; it’s wise to check the McDonald’s store locator.
- Burger King: Some Burger King restaurants will stay open, though “hours vary by location.”
- IHOP: Known for being a go-to for breakfast, many IHOPs will operate on Thanksgiving.
- Cracker Barrel: Several Cracker Barrel locations will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal, typically starting around 11 a.m.
- Denny’s: Denny’s is listed among diners that will be open — many are open 24/7, which makes them a reliable pick for the holiday.
- Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations are expected to be open on Thanksgiving, though hours will vary depending on the store.
- Waffle House: If you want something reliably open, Waffle House is often a safe bet — many locations are 24 hours and open on the holiday.
Convenience Stores
7-Eleven — Many 7-Eleven locations are open 24 hours, even on Thanksgiving, making them a reliable stop for last-minute essentials.
Speedway — According to holiday-hour listings, most Speedway convenience stores stay open on Thanksgiving Day, although hours may be reduced depending on location.
This is a starter list... checking the info directly is always the safest bet.