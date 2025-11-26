ContestsConcerts + Events
Queen’s Surviving Members Aren’t Writing Off a Hologram Show

Anne Erickson
The surviving members of Queen say they aren't totally closed off to the idea of a hologram show at some point.
The surviving members of Queen aren't totally closed off to the idea of a hologram show. If ABBA can do it, why not Queen, right?

Speaking with Big Issue, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor talk about whether or not they'd be open to continuing the rich legacy of the band with something like a hologram show. They didn't shoot down the idea, and May even said that the group has had "so many opportunities" to keep the history and meaning of Queen in the forefront of music.

Brian May Talks the Possibility of a Queen Hologram

Regarding the idea, May said, "I mean things that are immersive, like The Sphere in Las Vegas, it will be possible to give people the experience very closely of what things were like for us when we were Freddie, John, Brian and Roger. And that really appeals to me." By Freddie, of course, he's talking about the band's late vocalist, Freddie Mercury, as well as drummer John Deacon, who retired from the band in 1997.

“In our Queen shows for a very long time I’ve been doing ‘Love of My Life,'" he added. "And in the end, Freddie comes in and joins me as on video. It was just quite simply done, but it’s a way of involving Freddie, and I think we can basically take that a lot further. It wouldn’t be just playing old footage or whatever. It would be creating Queen as if we were creating it today."

May even said that he's "very taken with the idea that we can be the original Queen again."

Taylor added that he he liked the ABBA concert but "didn't find the actual projections that convincing. I do think technology now has come so much further since the ABBA show started, I think a lot more can be done."

So, Queen as a hologram? It's not totally out of the question.

Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
