Thanksgiving White Castle Stuffing?

Screamin' Scott
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. White Castle has introduced the meatless 'Impossible Slider' burger. The burger, which sell for $1.99, are about twice the size of White Castle's regular sliders. The patties, made primarily of wheat protein and potato, are the first plant-based burgers sold in an American quick-serve restaurant.

White Castle Promotion

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For over 30 years at Thanksgiving time, White Castle has shared a recipe that uses its famous sliders as an ingredient. Even most recently altered to include the plant-based Impossible Slider. I can say, don't knock it until you try it. It's been a favorite of my Screamin' household for many years.

White Castle Stuffing for ThanksgivingScott Randall

White Castle Stuffing

Would You Try It With The Family This Year?

I know what you are thinking: Do you use real White Castles in the recipe? Yes, is the correct answer. It's an incredible flavor from the very first bite. And if you want to change it up a bit, use the bacon jalapeno cheese sliders and southwest jalapeño cheese sliders for a wow factor this year. Sure, there can be variations to the original recipe. Perhaps consider using Comet Burgers in Royal Oak, Telway in Madison Heights, Roadies Burgers in Roseville, and Savvy Sliders in Fraser, among others. Have a wonderful holiday this week, and take a chance and surprise your family and guests with something different when it comes to stuffing.

https://www.whitecastle.com/crave-central/recipes/white-castle-turkey-stuffing

Who Came Up With The Idea First?

White Castle team member conceived the idea for White Castle stuffing in 1991 by incorporating WC sliders into her grandmother's traditional stuffing recipe. The employee wanted to enhance her family's recipe and created the popular holiday dish. 

Since first introducing the Original Slider Stuffing recipe in 1991, WC has inspired generations of Cravers to turn a sack of Sliders into the star of their Thanksgiving spread. Whether made with fresh Sliders from the drive-thru or frozen Sliders from the grocery aisle, these recipes deliver the same great flavor WC fans know and love, plus a dash of nostalgia and a heaping helping of value.

 “White Castle has been part of Thanksgiving celebrations for more than three decades,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “In a time when every dollar matters, our Slider stuffing recipes prove that you can have a memorable, delicious meal that’s fun to make and easy on the wallet. It’s a way to celebrate tradition and creativity at the same time.”

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
