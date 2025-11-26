Thanksgiving White Castle Stuffing?

For over 30 years at Thanksgiving time, White Castle has shared a recipe that uses its famous sliders as an ingredient. It's a real thing, and people have enjoyed a different style of turkey stuffing.

For over 30 years at Thanksgiving time, White Castle has shared a recipe that uses its famous sliders as an ingredient. Even most recently altered to include the plant-based Impossible Slider. I can say, don't knock it until you try it. It's been a favorite of my Screamin' household for many years.

Scott Randall White Castle Stuffing

Would You Try It With The Family This Year?

I know what you are thinking: Do you use real White Castles in the recipe? Yes, is the correct answer. It's an incredible flavor from the very first bite. And if you want to change it up a bit, use the bacon jalapeno cheese sliders and southwest jalapeño cheese sliders for a wow factor this year. Sure, there can be variations to the original recipe. Perhaps consider using Comet Burgers in Royal Oak, Telway in Madison Heights, Roadies Burgers in Roseville, and Savvy Sliders in Fraser, among others. Have a wonderful holiday this week, and take a chance and surprise your family and guests with something different when it comes to stuffing.

The Link to the Recipe From the White Castle Website

Who Came Up With The Idea First?

A White Castle team member conceived the idea for White Castle stuffing in 1991 by incorporating WC sliders into her grandmother's traditional stuffing recipe. The employee wanted to enhance her family's recipe and created the popular holiday dish.

Since first introducing the Original Slider Stuffing recipe in 1991, WC has inspired generations of Cravers to turn a sack of Sliders into the star of their Thanksgiving spread. Whether made with fresh Sliders from the drive-thru or frozen Sliders from the grocery aisle, these recipes deliver the same great flavor WC fans know and love, plus a dash of nostalgia and a heaping helping of value.