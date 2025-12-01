Marking 10 Years Since the Tragic Loss Of Scott Weiland

Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. 6/28/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

It will be 10 years since Scott Weiland died on December 3, 2025. He passed away on December 3, 2015, making 2025 the 10-year anniversary of his death

Scott Weiland was an American singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist for the rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver. A multi-talented musician with a distinctive vocal style, he was a prominent figure in the 1990s rock scene and continued to perform as a solo artist until his death in December 2015 from an accidental drug overdose.

Scott Weiland The Artist

Weiland was the frontman for the Stone Temple Pilots from 1989 to 2013, releasing six albums with them during their peak success in the 1990s. He also served as the lead singer for the supergroup Velvet Revolver from 2003 to 2008

He released solo albums and collaborated with other musicians, including the supergroup Art of Anarchy.

Weiland was known for his commanding stage presence and vocal style, which earned him a place in rock music history. However, his career was also marked by a well-documented struggle with addiction.

Stone Temple Pilots

The music world discovered Stone Temple Pilots in 1992 with the release of their debut album, Core. The album's commercial success, driven by hit singles like "Plush" and "Creep," catapulted the band to mainstream recognition and made them one of the most successful rock bands of the 1990s.

I discovered the music from the band while on the radio at Detroit's Z-Rock. Found the music different from Seattle grunge music. This had a different edge and feel in love with the music.

Core was released on September 29, 1992.

The album reached #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to be certified 8x platinum by the RIAA.

Core spawned several hit singles, including "Plush," "Creep," and "Sex Type Thing," which received heavy rotation on MTV and radio.

The Post STP Years

After his initial tenure with Stone Temple Pilots (STP) ended in 2003, Scott Weiland became the lead singer of the supergroup Velvet Revolver and also pursued a solo career. He later rejoined STP for a period, and eventually formed his final band, Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts.

Velvet Revolver (2003–2008)

The Super Group

Weiland formed Velvet Revolver with former Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum, along with guitarist Dave Kushner. This project was highly successful, producing two albums:

After he departed from Velvet Revolver, Weiland reconciled with his former bandmates, and Stone Temple Pilots officially reunited in 2008 for a successful tour and a new, self-titled album in 2010. However, tensions and Weiland's personal issues resurfaced, leading to his final termination from the band in February 2013.

