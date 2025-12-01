ContestsConcerts + Events
Michigan Lottery: $5 National Lampoon’s Vacation instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, December 15-19, for your…

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Big Jim's House, December 15-19, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 National Lampoons Vacation instant tickets

You could win – $5 “National Lampoon’s Vacation” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly. You can with up to 15 times on each ticket. $5 “National Lampoon’s Vacation” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone

Doug WarnerWriter
