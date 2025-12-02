ContestsConcerts + Events
Elton John Plans to Make More Music

Elton John has played his final tour, but he hasn't played his final show and he also hasn't stopped making music.
Elton John has played his final tour, but he hasn't played his final show, and he also hasn't stopped making music. Speaking with Variety magazine, John says that he's performed 11 private shows this year, as well as some public concerts.

John performed a high-profile concert at the London Palladium with Brandi Carlile, and in 2026, he's set to headline the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil.

As for the Rock in Rio concert, John says he's doing the show because he didn't travel to Brazil on his farewell tour and felt as if he let his listeners in that country down. In a message on social media, John said that he'll bring a "fantastic show" and that he's "really, really looking forward to" it.

Elton John's New Music Will Be Modern

John is also working on new music. He says that he's getting back into the studio to work on a new album, which will mark his follow-up to his Grammy-nominated collaborative release with Brandi, Who Believes In Angels?

"I just can't wait to go into the studio now and write some new songs. ... I've got seven new lyrics from Bernie [Taupin] ... and they're really, really good," he says in an interview with Variety.

The sound of the album, he says, will be modern. He says he wants the sound and style of the release to be indicative of the music world today.

"The album with Brandi, it’s a timeless record, but it’s not of its time," he says in the interview. "We just wanted to make a record that we loved, with great songs. That was a yesterday record, and it was fantastic."

He adds, "But there is a part of me that wants to do a much more commercial record and do more Bernie Taupin songs that are more of today than yesterday.”

So, don't feel too bad about John's farewell tour, because it was really anything but goodbye.

